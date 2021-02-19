New Year's Eve and Valentine’s Day may be over but don’t put away the champagne yet

One thing we know for sure is that 2020 threw many obstacles our way. We got in touch with some of the local restaurants we all adore to learn about their specialty cocktails. Join us in clinking our glasses to 2021!
Petroleum Club Of Lafayette: Poinsettia
Do you love the outstanding food and drinks the Petroleum Club of Lafayette offers as much as we do? Then, you know how happy we were to get all of the details of their Poinsettia, a champagne cocktail exclusively told to us by pros! The Poinsettia is perfectly-crafted as follows: 1 oz of Cranberry Juice added to 3 0z of your favorite Champagne or Sparkling wine, garnished with a fresh Cranberry and lastly, topped off with a splash of Cointreau. Make sure to stop by Heymann Blvd to dine in to a well-loved venue in Lafayette! For additional information on the Petroleum Club, check out their website www.pclafayette.com!
City Club at River Ranch: Rosemary Lemon Fizz
Lilly Trahan, the Grill & Bar manager at the club, gave us the inside scoop on what is in their Rosemary Lemon Fizz. The drink includes 1 oz tito's vodka, 1 oz Rosemary simple syrup, .5 oz fresh lemon juice, topped off with your choice of Prosecco, garnished with Rosemary and a lemon twist! Get the top dining experience at the City Club at River Ranch and learn about all of their amenities at their website, www.cityclubatriverranch.com!
Tsunami Sushi Lafayette: Lychee Kir Royale
Logan Sonnier crafted us the Lychee Kir Royale, a champagne cocktail that has Lychee sake, black raspberry liqueur, a hint of ginger syrup, topped with champagne and garnished with blackberries and lychee fruits. This drink is one of our top picks to kick off the new year! Tsunami Sushi is open and ready for you and your friends to dine inside or pick up an order to go. Check out their menu at their website, www.servingsushi.com/lafayette!
Bon Temps Grill: Pink Parasol
Bon Temps Grill is serving up their customers with the Pink Parasol for brunch on Saturday and Sunday’s! The Pink Parasol has ½ oz honey, ½ oz lemon juice, ½ oz St. Germain (elderflower liquor) and ½ oz Lillet Blanc. The experts additionally combine the ingredients in a shaker, add ice, shake and strain into a champagne flute. Lastly, the cocktail is topped with sparkling rose and garnished with a lemon twist. The Stop by their new location on Pinhook to have a fantastic dining experience and wonderful Cajun food. Read about their beloved menu of food and drinks at www.bontempsgrill.com!