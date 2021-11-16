New 3-D Collection Shows the Strange in the Familiar

Leonardo da Vinci said, “The artist sees what others only catch a glimpse of.” Otherwise, what a boring art world it would be, if artists couldn’t see the strange in the familiar and have wandering imaginations. Lafayette artist Terry LeNoir Palmer is one whose work negotiates the spiritual, abstract and philosophical and offers a fun, if not sometimes weird, indulgence for viewers.
Palmer has been a force in the Lafayette art scene for decades as a talented and successful graphic designer in the advertising business. He opened Palmer Graphics in 1982, with his twin brother Kerry, in a room of his home. The business continues to thrive today, with his wife Simone (also a graphic designer) joining him at the helm.
Supporter of the Arts
Fully immersed in the art world, Palmer splits his time between his graphic design business and working as assistant gallery director at Sans Souci Fine Crafts Gallery in Lafayette. Witnessing him during our interview, he is a natural, both engaging in conversation and leaving shoppers with some added tidbit about a particular piece – which likely contributed to the record sales the gallery saw last December.
The Lafayette native is also president of the Lafayette Art Association, which has him curating the displays in the foyer of the St. Mary Street gallery, among other duties. It’s where the accomplished watercolorist has also held art workshops on weekends, prior to COVID, with Saturday classes so popular they spilled over to Sunday some months.
“Imaginings” Into Art
While Palmer is a renowned painter, having earned a strong following for his watercolor paintings, he also spends much of his time behind the computer screen at Palmer Graphics. As a way to express himself creatively without the constraints of his profession, the designer also enjoys his other creative outlet. He looks forward to weekends firing up the kiln in his backyard oasis he named The Palms, where his pottery studio and separate raku shed reside.
Talking about the process of raku (inspired by a 450-year-old Japanese tradition of firing earthenware) he explains, “You’re pulling out the clay piece at 1,800 degrees, and in 15 minutes you know what you’re going to have. It doesn’t crack, because of the raku clay; it’s instant gratification.”
Palmer says it was a pottery class he took with his wife 20 years ago that launched his 3-D work. “I fell in love with pottery. It was so different from painting; I was forming and building and using my imagination,” he gestures with his hands.
His most recent work, a collection titled “New Imaginings” that premiered at the Acadiana Center for the Arts this past May, is a perfect example of his creative mindset. The designs are mixed media sculptures with an emphasis on raku-fired clay.
Among the nine pieces is a three-foot long wall hanging, called “Rut Race,” made of wood, metal, oxidation firing, and raku-fired clay. It portrays two small shaman-type men robotically standing on wooden wheels, side by side. “They’re in a rut in their lives, racing against society,” Palmer explains, adding that “everything is beyond what you see.” He points out a piece of a saxophone and some cabinet hardware used in their construction. “When I was given the wheels, I knew what form they’d take,” he says. In fact, his garage is filled with pieces and objects waiting to be used, along with tools and a slew of other things. “I have these barrel staves that I’ve been waiting to use... and a fish bone about 20 inches long,” he explains. “I sketched shapes and ideas of how I’m going to incorporate the two.” He pulls out a pad to show his many sketches. “Ideas will hit me at any given time – maybe two in the morning,” he says with a laugh.
Another design titled “Piping Tom” centers around two sets of mysterious, squinting eyes (one above the other) with a pipe running through both. They peer through grill work, which the artist says “keeps them from being touched.”
His sculpted, abstract figures represent shaman, traiteurs, witch doctors, wisemen, elders or other characters that “acknowledge forces of the spirits and other dimensions.” Palmer is quick to clarify, “But they are always good, not evil, and I like to think of them as watching over us, keeping us safe.”
Nature + Industry
His work is inspired by two parts of an unlikely coupling: nature and industry. Working with the civil engineering staff of a construction company in his early days gave him a deeper appreciation for geometry. “Everything I do has some sort of geometric basis. Things have to line up and be square, to a certain degree. I like vertical pieces and I love mechanics and gears, turbines, and the metal meshing of things together. There’s a lot of geometry in nature, but you can break free of that because things don’t grow geometrically,” he says with a smile.
Palmer isn’t overly concerned if someone doesn’t like his art. “I’m more concerned about it coming out the way I envision it. When I’m making something, it’s not with the intent to sell it; if it sells, that’s great. I love it when people ask, ‘How do you come up with this?’ and I say, ‘Because my mind imagines it.’ I look out here and see things and interpret them into a painting or a mixed media piece.”
You don’t have to understand Palmer’s art to appreciate the time spent thinking, developing an idea from everyday objects, and constructing it into a reality with a story. Even the most noncreative would agree: the way he harnesses his imagination to create, is quite enviable.
You can view Terry LeNoir Palmer’s artwork at the Lafayette Art Association & Gallery on St. Mary in Lafayette and at Sans Souci Fine Crafts Gallery.