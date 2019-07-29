Quantcast
Where Acadiana’s own get cooking
From Scratch

Must try recipes for grilled peaches

Grilled Peaches Two Ways

Photos by Bob Borel

Tiffiany Epnett Decou is many things. She’s a radio show host, a mental health counseling grad students and a self described “culinary cheerleader.” Tiffiany started her website lafayettefoodjunkie.com to celebrate her love for creating and discovering delicious local food. You can follow along with her on Facebook and Instagram to see where and what she’ll eating next. In honor of her grandmother, she crafted these two beautiful recipes for grilled peaches that are the perfect, versatile summertime dish!

Peach Prep

Step 1. Slice peaches in half and remove pit.

Step 2. Place peaches on heated grill, cooking 10 minutes on one side, then flipping to cook five minutes on the other side.

Note: Depending on ripeness and time of season, you might need to add a little sugar to the peaches to cut the tartness. Taste test to determine.

Ingredients

Appetizer

Fresh peaches

Goat cheese

Prosciutto

Fresh basil

Balsamic glaze

Dessert

Fresh peaches

Honey

Roasted/salted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Grilled Peaches – Appetizer

Step 1. Once peaches are removed from the grill, slice each half down the middle creating four quarters. Place about half a teaspoon of goat cheese on quarter slices and then wrap in prosciutto. (Prosciutto should be cut in three pieces, width size.)

Step 2. When the peach is wrapped, tear a basil leaf in half and place on top of peach, holding in place with a toothpick. When pieces are plated, drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Grilled Peaches – Dessert

Step 1. Place grilled peaches in a bowl and top with a little under a tablespoon of goat cheese on each peach half. Drizzle with honey and top with pumpkin seeds.

