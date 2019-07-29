Must try recipes for grilled peaches

Tiffiany Epnett Decou is many things. She’s a radio show host, a mental health counseling grad students and a self described “culinary cheerleader.” Tiffiany started her website lafayettefoodjunkie.com to celebrate her love for creating and discovering delicious local food. You can follow along with her on Facebook and Instagram to see where and what she’ll eating next. In honor of her grandmother, she crafted these two beautiful recipes for grilled peaches that are the perfect, versatile summertime dish!
Peach Prep
Step 1. Slice peaches in half and remove pit.
Step 2. Place peaches on heated grill, cooking 10 minutes on one side, then flipping to cook five minutes on the other side.
Note: Depending on ripeness and time of season, you might need to add a little sugar to the peaches to cut the tartness. Taste test to determine.
Ingredients
Appetizer
Fresh peaches
Goat cheese
Prosciutto
Fresh basil
Balsamic glaze
Dessert
Fresh peaches
Honey
Roasted/salted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
Grilled Peaches – Appetizer
Step 1. Once peaches are removed from the grill, slice each half down the middle creating four quarters. Place about half a teaspoon of goat cheese on quarter slices and then wrap in prosciutto. (Prosciutto should be cut in three pieces, width size.)
Step 2. When the peach is wrapped, tear a basil leaf in half and place on top of peach, holding in place with a toothpick. When pieces are plated, drizzle with balsamic glaze.
Grilled Peaches – Dessert
Step 1. Place grilled peaches in a bowl and top with a little under a tablespoon of goat cheese on each peach half. Drizzle with honey and top with pumpkin seeds.