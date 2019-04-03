10 Must See South Louisiana Gardens

Acadiana is beautiful no matter the season. However, there is just something extra special about the spring – when the azaleas start to bloom and the landscape is swirled with those beautiful pink, coral, purple and white hues. We put together a list of some of South Louisiana’s most beautiful gardens for you to take in this spring. (Plus, we included some fun facts and near by attractions!)
Jungle Gardens
What: Jungle Gardens is a 170-Acre botanical garden and bird sanctuary.
Where: Louisiana 329 & Main Rd., Avery Island
Contact: www. Junglegardens.org, 337-369-6243
Admission Fee: Yes
Near By Attraction: Avery Island
Did You Know: In 1895, Edward Avery McIlhenny raised eight egrets in captivity on the island. He released them in the fall, and they returned the next spring with more feathered friends. Generations later, the island is home to thousands of egrets.
Rip Van Winkle Gardens
What: Rip Van Winkle has 15 acres of semi-tropical gardens nestled among 350 year old oak trees.
Where: 5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd., New Iberia
Contact: www.ripvanwinklegardens.com, 337-359-8225
Admission Fee: Yes
Near By Attraction: Joseph Jefferson Mansion
Did You Know: The Spoonbill Roseate, one of the 260 species of birds that call the gardens home, is one of the most popular and most photographed birds. It gets its beautiful color from its crawfish diet.
New Iberia Azalea Trail
What: While it’s not technically a garden, all of April, you can stroll New Iberia’s award-winning Main street and take in the gorgeous azaleas. There are 7 stops on the tour.
Where: Main Street, New Iberia
Contact: Visit www.iberiatravel.com to download the trail map.
Admission Fee: No
Near By Attractions: Historic Main Street
Did You Know: Most evergreen azaleas originated in Japan, but some came from China, Korea or Taiwan.
The Gardens at the Shadows-On-The-Teche
What: The predominant features of the landscape are the live oaks, azaleas and camellias.
Where: 317 E Main St., New Iberia
Contact: www.shadowsontheteche.org, 337-369-6446
Admission Fee: Yes
Near By Attraction: Shadows-On-The-Teche
Did You Know? In a letter written in 1922, Weeks Hall wrote, “There was no an azalea of any sort in place, and I have put in 300 and added about 60 camellia trees.”
Antique Rose Ville
What: The grounds are four acres of lush gardens featuring over 100 varieties of antique roses, beautiful perennials and exotic tropical vegetation.
Where: 2007 Freyou Rd., New Iberia
Contact: www.antiqueroseville.com, 337-367-3000
Admission Fee: Yes
Near By Attraction: The tearoom at Antique Rose Ville
Did You Know? The cottage at antique Rose Ville was once a part of the Shadows-on-the-Teche estate.
Houmas House Gardens
What: Tour 38 acres of lush formal gardens while relaxing with a min julep.
Where: 40136 LA-942, Darrow
Contact: Houmashouse.com, 225-473-9380
Admission Fee: Yes
Near By Attraction: The Carriage House Restaurant
Did You Know? Houmas House gardens have a year-round growing season. Even in the winter, the gardens are always alive with new plantings, new growth and new blooms.
Afton Villa Gardens
What: Afton Villa Gardens contains more than 20 acers of formal gardens and grounds.
Where: 9047 US-61, St. Francisville
Contact: www. Aftonvilla.com, 225-721-2269
Admission Fee: Yes
Near By Attraction: Notable 19th Century Gardens of West Feliciana.
Did You Know? In 1963 a fire destroyed the gothic antebellum mansion at Afton Villa. In 1972, Genevieve and Morrell Trimble took over the task of restoring the gardens.
Les Jardins de Fleurs
What: This is another one that isn’t exactly one garden. It’s a chance to see several splendid gardens in one outing. This event is hosted by the New Iberia Garden Club and will be held on April 28 from 2-4 p.m.
Where: Various gardens in New Iberia & Loreauville
Contact: www.NewIberiaGardenClub.webs.com
Admission Fee: Yes
Near By Attraction: Keep the flower party going by hopping over the the Azalea Trail.
Did You Know: They’re always prepared. A rain date is scheduled for May 5.
UL Alumni Center Garden
What: Once you make your way through the Alumni Center’s gorgeous iron gates, you can make your way to the gardens. There is a rose garden, pond, fountain, arrays of gorgeous flowers and towering oak trees.
Where: 600 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
Contact: 337-482-0900
Admission Fee: No
Near By Attraction: Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum
Did You Know: Right near the gardens is a September 11 memorial that features a shard of limestone salvaged from the wreckage at the Pentagon.
Burden Museum & Gardens
What: The Burden Museum & Gardens is 440 acres of history and natural beauty located in the center of Baton Rogue. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden is a collection of specialty gardens, woodlands, wetlands and arboreta.
Where: 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
Contact: 225-763-3990
Admission Fee: No
Near By Attraction: LSU Rural Life Museum
Did You Know: The Windrush Gardens were inspired by the Gardens of Europe and the surviving gardens of the 19th century Louisiana plantation