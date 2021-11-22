Mushroom Faux Crab Cakes

We admit we were a little skeptical when Mike Campbell and Daisy Kerne of ALL CAPS Gourmet Mushrooms swore these “crab” cakes would be just like the real thing. But this quick and easy recipe using their own Lion’s Mane mushrooms won us over! Delicious!
INGREDIENTS
6-8 oz Lion's Mane mushroom
1 egg
1/4 cup onion (finely diced)
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp mayonnaise
1 tsp dijon mustard
1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning (to taste)
1 Tbsp parsley (finely chopped)
1/4 tsp salt (to taste)
1/4 tsp black pepper
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
2-3 Tbsp olive oil
1 lemon
STEP-BY-STEP DIRECTIONS
Step 1. Shred Lion’s Mane mushroom by hand until it resembles flakes of crab.
Step 2. Combine egg, diced onion, Worcestershire, mayonnaise, mustard, Old Bay, chopped parsley, and salt and pepper; mix until well-combined. Add shredded Lion’s Mane and combine fully. Add panko and combine fully. Gently roll 4 equal “meatballs” and flatten into patties with a spatula.
Step 3. In a black iron skillet, heat oil to medium/high. Cook patties for approximately 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked throughout. Squeeze a lemon over the cakes, garnish with parsley and serve immediately. Enjoy!
Lion’s Mane mushrooms grow in single globes of dangling “shaggy” spines and are harvested for culinary and medicinal purposes.