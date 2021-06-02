Momentum is her mantra, and Downtown Lafayette is reaping the benefits.

Momentum. It’s a theme that weaves through much of Anita Begnaud’s work and life, and it’s what drives her to work tirelessly to develop Downtown Lafayette as a flagship district for culture and commerce in Acadiana. As the CEO of both the Lafayette Downtown Development Authority and its nonprofit, membership-based arm Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Begnaud has gained a reputation for connecting the right people, advocating for smart growth, telling the right stories, and pushing for change when and where it’s needed.
“I don’t have a development background and I’m not an architect,” she says. “What I think I bring to the table is community-building. Relationship-building. Listening to people’s concerns and problems and trying to be a dot connector.”
The Church Point native earned her degree in interpersonal organizational communication at ULL and began a career that would eventually land her in the heart of Downtown Lafayette. What started as a quick text to a hometown acquaintance while cleaning out her phone contacts, led to an internship at LEDA and, through a series of positions and connections with other drivers in Acadiana development, she honed her natural ability to connect people – and dots. Today she is synonymous with Downtown Lafayette.
When Begnaud recounts a story, she never leaves out the names of the people who connected to make it happen. It’s second nature to her, and it’s how she’s helped strengthen the downtown community, particularly during COVID. With businesses, tourism and restaurants all crushed by the pandemic, she had to somehow galvanize a broken community. Her strategy was to recognize COVID, but push forward and ride on the positivity they had already built.
Her strategy worked. During the last year, Downtown Lafayette saw 31 businesses that either opened for the first time, expanded, or relocated from other parts of the city. Now they are on the other side of the pandemic, and she sees the growth and connections happening on their own. “We had to stoke the flame and push it along, but now I’m watching it bear fruit. That’s what I’m most excited about.”