MIP Elizabeth Shensky has big plans in New Iberia

Over the past seven years, Elizabeth Shensky has dabbled in acting, taught herself to play the guitar, and to speak Italian and took a six-weeks acting class in New York. This past summer, she took a six-weeks course in sustainable fashion at the Rhodes Island School of Design. Recently she’s returned to her native New Iberia to pursue her greatest passion as a pastry chef – all at barely 25 years of age.
Why did you pursue baking professionally?
I baked a lot growing up. I have fond memories of helping my mom make chocolate chip cookies. When I graduated from Episcopal School of Acadiana, I decided to go with what I loved. It’s a happy profession; you get to help people with their celebrations. I get to make this pretty and tasty art that is destroyed. (She laughs)
You obtained your professional training in Italy?
Yea, in 2013, I attended an intense, year-long program at an international pastry school in Florence. I learned everything about pastries. Afterwards, I worked as a pastry cook at SoHo House in Manhattan where I made a waffle for the rapper/actor Ludacris and baked cookies for singer Miley Cyrus.
Your boyfriend moved down here with you and is also a chef. Do you plan to work together?
Yes! We’re searching for a small café to open. I want to do the European-style pastries and he’ll cook the savory foods. In the meantime, he’s helping me prepare the sweets that we’re selling at my parent’s business, Caribbean Ice Company in New Iberia.
What are some of your specialties?
Tarts - you can express yourself artistically making them. Croissants are my favorite to bake. I’ve been developing my own take on a recipe and I plan to offer an Italian croissant called Cornetto. It’s a little piece of heaven.
What do you hope to bring to the community - other than the obvious sweets?
I’d like to bring awareness of the importance of using locally-sourced, seasonal foods, while helping local farmers. When I’m set up, I’d also love to teach others to bake.