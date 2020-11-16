Meet the teen who owns Frenchie’s Farm

While many kids had toy rakes and shovels at 7 years old, Isabella French was shown how to use real ones. Her dad, a sugar cane farmer in Iberia Parish who grew up on a farm, always planted summer and fall gardens and taught Isabella her first life lesson early: the meaning and satisfaction of living off the land.
How Her Garden Grows
“I’ve made a garden with my dad every year since I was 7; it was a project we did together,” says the 17-year-old senior at New Iberia Senior High. “I can remember first planting cabbage plants and pepper seeds.”
While she’s helped her father make “huge” gardens in the past, in making this year’s fall garden on her own, at her home near Lydia, Isabella opted for something more manageable. She shares her tips of resourcefulness. “I made a square foot garden; you’d be surprised how many vegetables you can get from one and because it’s raised, it’ll keep the weeds to a minimum. You can buy wood and build one or buy the kits. A couple years ago, we used fiberglass logs, and then we tried empty barrels from farm products, cut them in half, and punched holes at the bottom. This year, I recycled the wood from two crates that my dad’s new tractor hood was shipped in. I made two 8’ x 3’ raised beds that’ll provide plenty. To keep the weeds down as much as possible, I put roofing paper on the ground before adding the soil conditioner that I bought in bulk, which they load in your truck.”
Isabella says there is a lot to learn from gardening beyond how to grow plants explaining, “Growing a plant from seed teaches patience; you can’t rush that. And you have to be responsible to water your garden. When you see that you can do something extraordinary with nature while putting nutritious food in your fridge, you gain confidence. You also come to develop an understanding that you must study and learn how each plant grows best; for example, some like more sunlight and water than others.”
With her fall plants “tucked in” since late September, Isabella hopes to see a bountiful crop of pickling cucumbers, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and - her favorite - carrots.
On Frenchie’s Farm
In the meantime, there are animals to tend to: 15 quail, seven chickens, four rabbits and three mallard ducks – a brood she affectionately calls Frenchie’s Farm. “I had two rabbits when I was young and always wanted more animals,” Isabella says.
As the main cook of the family, her father has been an influence on Isabella in the kitchen as well as the garden. A better than novice cook herself, she attributes her skills to watching her dad at a young age. “I’ve watched him cook everything from barbeque to wild game,” she says.
The Pickling Project
She began with a simple project: pickling cucumbers. She posted them for sale on Facebook and within an hour sold out. “I wasn’t prepared for a second batch!” she smiles. Next, she tried quail eggs…and okra – all done in the family kitchen. The orders kept coming and she sold out so fast that she had to take the postings down. This summer her pickled string beans were received with the same popularity. “Now people buy through word of mouth,” she says. NOTE: A batch of her quail eggs should be ready now.
She branched out to family meals of penne pasta with chicken, fresh red sausage and gravy, (learned from her mom along with vegetable soup) and mint chocolate brownies. Her garden has rendered the main ingredients for her cucumber salad with aged balsamic vinaigrette and then, there are her cabbage rolls…
Good luck catching up with Isabella; this all done in between juggling jobs at Great American Cookie and Jenz Trenz monogramming and screen printing and mowing her grandfather’s four-acre property when needed.
With no thoughts, at this time, on a career in agriculture or culinary arts, Isabella plans to attend South Louisiana Community College with an interest in becoming a pharmacy technician. “This will also allow me to work while I’m in school,” she says.
To inquire about some of her pickled foods, message Isabella at Isabella_French@yahoo.com