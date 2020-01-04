Meet our newest writer

Originally born in Opelousas and raised in Lafayette, Mallory Moser just moved back to Acadiana from San Diego with her husband Michal, three kids and one very active pup in tow. Being back in the area, she has once again fallen in love with the sense of community. She lives by the words “I am Enough.” If she had one superpower it would be invisibility because as she confides, she is nosier than her manners will allow her to admit. If someone had one day to spend in Acadiana, Mallory says she would recommend they go to Jungle Gardens, her favorite place in Louisiana. Of course, she’d also advise they pick up some cracklins and boudin from Don’s Specialty meats to snack on along the way.
