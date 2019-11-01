Meet one of our writers

Amelia LaFleur is the newest writer to our ever growing group of freelance writers. The Vidrine native now calls Lafayette home. While she is new to Acadiana Lifestyle, she says that her favorite part has been the sweet people she has met while doing interviews. She has quite an assortment of creative hobbies, like collecting cameras, using film photography, writing and drawing portraits of her friends and family. Her “desert island” album would be Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.” If someone had one day to spend in Acadiana, she would tell them to wake up early and head to Fred’s Lounge in Mamou. Because as she says, “It’s never too early to drink and dance!”
