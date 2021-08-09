Meal prep business answers a host of nutritional needs.

Terrence Etienne is not one to beat around the bush. He believes in his meal prep service and he believes in you. Just ask him.
Standing behind the counter of Fit & Fresh Meals one busy weekday morning, Etienne readies himself as customers begin pouring in for the $5 grab-and-go meals he puts on sale every Friday. Each of them comes to his store on Main Street near North Lewis for a different reason, but they’ve all learned to expect and enjoy the no-nonsense advice and encouragement he gives them along the way.
Etienne is known for getting to know all of his regular customers, asking them about their progress and sometimes pressing them on their choices, if he feels they need a little push that day. Aside from the consistently flavorful meals he prepares each week, it is Etienne, himself, who keeps his customers motivated and on the road to good health.
Making of a Meal Prepper
Etienne is self taught in the areas of fitness and nutrition. As the youngest of six, he grew up watching cooking shows instead of cartoons and has been preparing meals for his family since he was young. He’s always been health conscious and fitness-oriented, but he learned even more about healthy living by necessity, after having been injured in an offshore accident and subsequently gaining 70 pounds. He woke up one day, weighing over 300 pounds, and was shocked by what he saw in the mirror. “I can’t believe my wife didn’t say anything,” he jokes.
After doing some research, he discovered that meal planning exponentially increases your chances of eating well, so that’s exactly what he did for himself. He started working out again and stayed on his own plan of healthy, home cooked meals. Eventually he got back into shape.
Soon Etienne’s attention turned to his sister, who asked him to help her lose weight. He began working with her one-on-one, exercising with her and preparing nutritious foods. “Every day we were working out in the house and I was cooking for her,” Etienne says. “When she’d leave, I’d give her all her meals for the day. And she started really losing weight.”
When someone at his sister’s church began to notice her progress, he asked Etienne
if he could help his school football team with their weight management, which he did. Then more people from the church sought his assistance with weight loss, weight gain and health management, as well. Soon his business of cooking and prepping meals and encouraging people to stay the course began to grow. “Then it blew up,” Etienne recalls.
Bricks and Mortar
Over time Etienne discovered that he could no longer prepare food out of his home for so many people, so he decided to take the plunge into a full-fledged business. Two years ago he drew up his business plan and signed a lease for a storefront in New Iberia – and Fit & Fresh Meals was officially launched.
The St. Martinville native feels like New Iberia chose him for his store location, not the other way around; his current storefront in The Village Shopping Center off Main Street became available (which he learned from a good friend and neighboring business owner) at the exact time he was looking for a commercial space. Other than some initial difficulty getting cooperation from the city for his permits, Etienne says business has been outstanding. “When I opened, it wasn’t scary because I came in with clientele already,” he says, referencing the customer base he built prepping from his home. Also working in his favor is his business plan: clients pay him before he purchases the ingredients for the meals, which helps him avoid the risks of long term inventory and front-end expenses.
According to Ettienne, his primary problem to solve right now is the lack of people willing to work. He and his wife are expecting their second (his fourth) child this year, so he is preparing to run the businesses without her for a while. Although his children work in the store, he is searching for other potential employees who will also share his vision.
Partner in Health
According to Etitenne, the Fit & Fresh customer could be anyone. The person who wants to lose weight through sensible portion control. The busy professional with no time to cook. The parent who wants a healthy breakfast option for her children. “I have a little
bit of everybody,” he says. “I have a lot of customers that have health issues, like high blood pressure and diabetes. I have a lot of athletes that work out in the gym – CrossFit athletes. And now the older people with health issues are sending their kids to me. So it’s like a domino effect.”
When Etienne talks about his customers, he’s visibly focused and passionate. He’s been known to send customers text reminders and encouragement, for no other reason than to help them meet their benchmarks, and he’s eager to talk with them about their individual goals. He’s matter-of-fact in his approach and not afraid to cut to the heart of your unhealthy thought patterns quickly. “What I get here are people that are serious, so when you’re serious, you don’t stress over things you don’t have control over, like what I’m going to cook that week,” he says. “They know what they’ll get is going to be good, so that’s that.”
Each week Etienne cooks a new menu of items, including options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With a concentration on the right mix of protein (choice of 4 or 8 ounces), carbohydrates and healthy fats, his meals run the gamut from Cajun to Jamaican and Mexican to Asian. In addition to a grab-and-go refrigerator filled with various options (head up: these go fast!) meals can be pre-purchased in a variety of bundles, like the “5-Day Meal Prep,” which includes 15 meals: 5 breakfasts, 5 lunches and 5 dinners. He also offers a range of healthy sweet treats, like protein bites and cheesecakes, from The Refined Panry. Fit & Fresh is certified with Eat Fit Acadiana, a part of the Ochsner Eat Fit family. The program highlights chefs and businesses that offer nutritious meals for people needing to manage diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol or weight.
Next Moves
“I’ve always been big on health and fitness, but I never expected this,” he says about the direction and success of his business. Working is not a choice for Etienne. He does it because he knows his service is helping people and he does it to support his family. He remembers working at a distribution company in Opelousas and “it was the worst job
ever, but I loved it. I loved it because it allowed me to take care of my family.” He explains, “I appreciate the struggle that we had coming up, because my parents did the best they could for us. But because of the struggle of not having everything, my hustle and grind is different. I want this not just for me, but for my kids and grandkids. I want to build the business where the business works itself. For them.”
As for what’s next, Etienne never stops planning. Sometime in August, he’ll be moving his operation to another location in New Iberia on Center Street. He hopes the new storefront will be more accessible and will attract new customers from the increased street traffic. He also has plans in the works to offer cold pressed juices (a process that retains the nutrients) and to hold meal prep classes for people who want to try it themselves. In the
end Etienne is only concerned with two things: helping people achieve their health goals and providing for the family he loves.
To order meals and to learn more about Fit & Fresh, visit their Facebook page @fitandfreshmeals or website at fitandfreshmeals.net.