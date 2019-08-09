Madison Lemaire’s wedding story

Bride: Madison Guidroz Lemaire
Groom: Eric Lemaire
Wedding Date: May 10, 2019
How did he propose?
At my college graduation party in front of all of our family and friends.
What was your favorite part of being engaged?
Seeing everyone come together for each event we held really showed us how much love and support we have as a couple.
Did you incorporate any sentimental details in your bridal look?
I had a heart sewn inside my dress from my grandpaw’s old pajama shirt with his name monogrammed on it. It happened to be blue, so that was my “something blue.”
Venues:
Mass was held at Our Lady of the Lake in Delcambre and the reception was at the Shrimp Festival Building.
The bridal party:
I had eight bridesmaids who wore light pink dresses with cowboy boots. There were 10 guys in the groom’s party. They wore khaki tuxedos and cowboy boots.
Did you and your husband exchange wedding day gifts?
I gave him cowboy boots to wear and he gave me a birthstone ring and a matching necklace.
Were there any mishaps?
The trolley broke down after mass and couldn’t bring us to the reception. Everyone had to climb in the back of trucks.
What was something you were surprised you enjoyed so much?
Watching everyone enjoying themselves and dancing all night.
Advice to future brides:
Don’t take time to take all of the pictures that everyone wants you to take. The night flies by so fast! Take the pictures that are important to you and enjoy the rest of the night, because it will be over before you know it!
Honeymoon:
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Vendor Shout Out:
Photographer: Jeff Landry
Videographer: Magnolia Film Company
Cakes: Christin’s Cakes
Makeup: Courtlyn Kaiser
Backdrop: Shawn Daigle
DJ: Tyler Robicheaux
Transportation: Lafayette Limo and Trolley
Food: Mrs. Rena Menard
Flowers: Flowers by Rodney