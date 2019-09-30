Local tailgating supplies

September has arrived and with it football season is in full swing. This month, we’re featuring a few locally made items to get you into the team spirit for the big game. Whether you’re a football fan there to show your pride or just there for the food, we’ve got you covered.
Pepper Jelly, $12, Noni’s Kitchen, Noniskitchenllc.com
Cajun Heat Dip, $4, J & S foods, jandsfoods.com
A House Divided, $35, Louisiana Hot Stuff
Wooden Tumblers $10- $12, Bayou Art Co-op, Facebook.com/BayouArtCoop
Don’t Make Me Go, $22.50, The Parish Line, www.theparishline.com