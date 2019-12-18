5 local gifts that make perfect stocking stuffers

The holiday season is upon us! And while that means shopping for those big ticket items, you can't forget about the stocking stuffers either. This year is easier than ever to shop local for those few extra gifts for your loved ones.
Infant Onesie. Bayou Art Co-Op, $8, facebook.com/bayouartcoop
Foaming Bath Salts, CajunCreations, $5, etsy.com/shop/CajunCreationsGandM
Blessing Beads, The Gift Pod, $26, thegiftpod.com
Leisuremann's Cocktail Mix, $13, Genterie Supply Co, genterie.com
Cajun Logo Insulated Tumbler, $22, Parish Ink, parishink.com