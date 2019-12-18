Quantcast

5 local gifts that make perfect stocking stuffers

The holiday season is upon us! And while that means shopping for those big ticket items, you can't forget about the stocking stuffers either. This year is easier than ever to shop local for those few extra gifts for your loved ones.

12A21 Onesie .jpg

Infant Onesie. Bayou Art Co-Op, $8, facebook.com/bayouartcoop

12A21 bath salt .jpg
Foaming Bath Salts, CajunCreations, $5, etsy.com/shop/CajunCreationsGandM

12A21 beads .jpg

Blessing Beads, The Gift Pod, $26, thegiftpod.com

12A21 cocktails .jpg

Leisuremann's Cocktail Mix, $13, Genterie Supply Co, genterie.com

12A21 On Trend .jpg

Cajun Logo Insulated Tumbler, $22, Parish Ink, parishink.com

