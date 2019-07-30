Local art you’ll love

Quantcast
By John K. Flores

Available at Books Along the Teche

More than 470 species of birds have been recorded in Louisiana. John Flores calls our attention to this in his wonderful volume on stories and strategies and stewardship of our feathered inhabitants. This beautiful presentation with 194 pages of color photographs and engaging documentation is available in a hard cover for $32.99 and a trade paper for $24.99.

Denise

A TEA SPOON AND A BIT OF STRING

Denise Gallagher

On Exhibit at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard Museum

Complete with whimsical creatures and witches Denise Gallagher illustrations speak to the child at heart. A New Orleans native, Gallagher moved to the Acadiana area some thirty years ago to attend college. A children’s book author as well as an artist, Gallagher’s passion lies in her creativity and utterly unique style. Her exhibit includes illustrations in her book, “The Tip Tap Tale” as well as illustrations from “Jean le Chasseur et ses Chiens”.

Grand Nathaniel

YELLOW CIRCLE BY THE SEA

Grand Nathaniel

Avalible on Spotify

Looking for some easy-listening relaxation? Look no further than Grand Nathaniel. “Yellow Circle By the Sea” pulls from Lafayette local J Burton’s long musical history with bands such as Dire Wood and FIGHTs, but in a new way. His new album, written and produced by Burton himself, marries thought invoking lyrics with lively beats. If you’re feeling a bit more mellow, be sure to check out “Half Moon” while lying beneath the stars.

Hot one

MAN, IT’S A HOT ONE

JP Leonard

Avalible on Apple Music

Rob Thomas 1999 song “Smooth” by Santana. That’s all you need to know about JP Lenoard’s hilarious “Man, it’s a hot one.” Leonard is the founder of Lafayette Comedy, a group that helps bring nationally known comics to the area as well as produce stand-ups and open mics. A veteran of touring, Leonard has preformed at comedy festivals all along the South. In a city known for its creation, Leonard adds yet another aspect to Lafayette’s cultural pride.

