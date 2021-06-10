Joe and Kathy Delcarpio invite us to tour their historic home on Main Street.

Joe and Kathy Delcarpio
667 Main Street
If you’re a native New Iberian, you might know 667 Main Street as the “Pfister house,” but to Joe and Kathy Delcarpio, it’s home.
Built in 1906 by the Pfister family – owners of a jewelry store located where Victor’s Cafeteria in downtown New Iberia now stands – the house has gone through several transformations in its 100-year history. At one time it was divided into four apartments. At another point, after Hurricane Katrina, the property was vacant and in such disrepair it was difficult to see the house behind the water oaks and overgrown vines. But, eventually, local realtor Tribbey Thornton renovated the home and restored it to its original grandeur.
That’s about the time Kathy Delcarpio came to New Iberia for the birth of her third grandchild.
The Delcarpios had visited daughter Annie and son-in-law Michael Barras in New Iberia many times before, but there was something about that last visit that changed everything for Kathy. She called Joe and declared they were moving to New Iberia, and, while Joe had not considered retiring quite so soon from his associate dean position at the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans, that’s exactly what he did. In the meantime, Kathy already had her eye on a few historic homes.
“I told my real estate agent not to show me anything built after 1930,” Kathy recalls. “I just love older homes.” It was tempting enough when they toured the historic Pfister house, but when they discovered they could stand on the front porch and see their grandchildren’s home, they were sold. In March of 2015, they purchased the house and started the process of moving their lives from Pearl River to New Iberia.
The Pfister House Today
The exterior of the Delcarpio’s home was built in the craftsman style, with a covered porch, tapered columns and exposed rafter tails. The interior, though, exudes a decidedly more Victorian feel. Drenched in sunlight from the 265 panes of glass (Joe counted), the home has retained its original hardwood floors, 12-foot ceilings downstairs, pocket doors, and curio cabinets surrounding the coal-burning fireplaces. At over 3,600 square feet, the four-bedroom, four-bath home was move-in ready when they purchased it, with all new electric, plumbing, heating and a/c, painting, and roof. “We were getting a brand new house that was a hundred years old,” Kathy says with a laugh.
The original, dark trim work has been painted an alabaster white throughout, giving the rooms a light, airy feel, and the kitchen was opened up and completely updated. A bright foyer, open dining area, and two large bedrooms, with the original fireplaces and dedicated baths, round out the floor plan downstairs. The home’s narrow wooden staircase leads to a completely self-contained second-floor living area with two additional bedrooms, a family room, a study and a full kitchen. “It’s like a tree house up here,” Kathy says. Outside the long wall of windows, a tri-level deck on the side of the home is shaded by the magnolia tree, and the crepe myrtle lights the room with warm, pink shadows. At the center, providing an architectural focal point, is an exposed red brick chimney, where all four fireplaces converge. A “secret room” (inaccessible space that had been previously walled off) gives the upstairs a touch of mystery.
When the Delcarpios bought the house, there were only a few cosmetic issues that required attention. For example, the tiling around the four fireplaces had been painted black to match the grate, so they stripped them to reveal the jewel-toned original tilework underneath. Outside they installed new latticework skirting around the house and cleared the property, which had been taken over by bamboo and old car and boat parts. Next they plan to repave the driveway and make a formal garden in the back.
Something suprising the Delcarpios left untouched? Interior woodwork where some kids had carved their initials. “That’s just part of an old house,” Kathy says.
Life on Main Street
On any given day, you’ll find the Delcarpios sipping tea and reading in the front room (Jolie the miniature dachshund and Callie the calico in one lap or the other), or “putzing around” in the backyard, or spending afternoons upstairs in the family room.
Kathy and Joe, originally from Wichita and New Orleans, respectively, miss some aspects of their former, secluded home in Pearl River, but they find living on Main Street a fair trade. “We can walk anywhere,” Joe says. He walks the dog four times a day and she walks three miles every morning, both stopping along the way to wave or visit with neighbors. It wasn’t until they moved here that they discovered how pleasant the people are. “I find it a very easy town to meet people and to find a niche. You know everybody down Main Street.” Joe, who grew up in the Irish Channel of New Orleans (where people sat on their porches and visited with passersby) says there’s a similar feel on Main Street. “It’s an important street, but it’s also a neighborhood,” he says.
Kathy and Joe like to cook, grill and entertain as much as possible. She’s on the board at IPAL and says it’s easy to find a place in New Iberia that needs your help with something that interests you. “It gives you a [friendship] core, and then it goes out from there,” she says of continuing to meet people outside of your niche circle.“If you’re bored, that’s your problem,” Kathy says, only half-joking. “There are a lot of things that people can get involved in here.”
Joe decorates the home for all the holidays, most prominently at Halloween, when he also decorates the interior with skeletal “dinner guests” around the dining room table. Kathy remembers being disappointed with Main Street’s initial lack of trick-or-treaters, so she put on her full Wicked Witch of the West costume (complete with prosthetic nose and green grease paint) and stood outside on the street, assuring “trunk or treaters'' they were open for business. In the first year, they had one trick-or-treater, and this year they had 40. They are thrilled that the tradition is gaining steam.
Joe is a talented, self-taught stained glass hobbyist, and his work can be found throughout the house, hanging in windows or replacing the transom panes altogether. His pieces echo his own studies in entomology (he still collects insects), but also reflect Kathy’s life. The stained-glass transom in the kitchen, with its bees and honeycombs, was a gift to her, as she was a skilled beekeeper. And the calla lilies in the guest room are a nod to her family flower. His latest work, mirror images of a damselfly, hangs in the master bedroom window.
What’s Next for Delcarpios
Kathy and Joe will continue to entertain in their home, embrace their neighborhood, enjoy frequent visits from the grandkids, and engage in their community – as they have since arriving six years ago. They look forward to digging through historic photos at the library to find images of their home in its original state and will be keeping an ear open for evidence of a wickedly good rumor they heard about the house. Be sure to ask them about it next time you see them walking down Main Street!