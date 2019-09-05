It’s a spot for tea and much more

The Story: Dana and Kelli Romero are no strangers to tea. Before opening up A Spot for Tea, an Acadian Tea Room the two owned a lovely five-seat tearoom in Downtown Lafayette some eight years ago. As time grew on, so did the Romero family. Down the road, when Kelli got pregnant with their second child, they received an offer to sell the tearoom. The two took the offer to sell and continued to raise their children. This year, after Dana found himself laid off from an Executive Vice President position, the two decided to follow their love of tea back to the start and open another tearoom. Several real estate offers later, they found their new home on Main Street New Iberia with their two sons, Holden and Ryder, there to help.
What You Might Not Expect: Though the name “A Spot for Tea, an Acadian Tea Room” brings up images of tea, and only tea, their location hosts so much more. With yummy soups, salads, sandwiches, cheese, beer and wine (both locally and internationally made), this spot brings a little something for everyone to the table in a unique atmosphere. You can also order their food via Waitr, Facebook or Google as well.
The Fun Part: With a large number of events, there’s always something happening at A Spot for Tea, an Acadian Tearoom. Their new partnership with Envision da Berry will bring Showtunes Sing Along once a month for those who are interested in showing off their chops. For something a little smoother, Jazz and Blues night also comes around once a month as well as wine, beer and cheese tastings twice a month. The spot also hosts exciting trivia nights each week with teen trivia on Sundays during school (Wednesdays during the summer) and adult trivia on Friday nights.
Specialty: With 31 different loose-leaf teas, A Spot for Tea serves the largest selection of teas in the entirety of Iberia Parish. Pop in for their afternoon tea menu that includes everything from tea sandwiches, lovely desserts, crumpets, macaroons or clotted cream straight from England. Other specialties to peak your appetite include French dip, cranberry havarti turkey and club sandwiches. Nine soups including the likes of crawfish boil soup, or corn and crab bisque and salads like the Romero cobb salad.
Their Team: Eight team members make up the working force of A Spot for Tea, an Acadian Tearoom, hailing from both St. Mary and Iberia Parishes. Four house servers comprise the front of the spot - Naomi Brazel, Bobbi Williams, Kinley Frederick and Ashley Picheloup. Morgan Ramsey, Roland Stransbury and Kylee Peltier make up their culinary team and India Cole, their newly promoted house manager, rounds out the team.
Why Main Street? Born and raised in New Iberia, Dana fondly remembers places like Adballa’s and Wormer’s. Dana also hopes to spread more businesses the place his tearoom calls home, downtown New Iberia.