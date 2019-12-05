Inside a Breaux Bridge hot spot

While David Puckett was pondering what time to set brunch at his restaurant, Café Sydnie Mae, he asked God to handle it. Sitting with a cup of coffee one cool Sunday morning, he heard a “bunch of noise,” and noticed cars lining the street. He checked his watch and noted the time – 9:47 a.m. – and realized that morning Mass had just ended.
From that point, Sunday brunch at Café Sydnie Mae has started promptly at 9:47 a.m.
Locals routinely head straight to the quaint café right after Mass – to the point where Puckett received a text from Father McIntyre “complaining” that parishioners were looking at their watches during the homily. “So, I had to buy Father a lot of brunches,” Puckett said jokingly. All jokes aside, Café Syndie Mae has a loyal following, and it’s no wonder, with the combo of culinary-trained Puckett and his award-winning Chef, Bonnie Breaux. In March 2018, Puckett, his wife Cheryl and daughter Lauren officially took over as owners of the downtown hotspot, which formerly housed Café des Amis.
When Puckett took over the famous location, it was a shell of its former foot-stomping glory. Years of Zydeco steppers pounding the floors took its toll, requiring the Pucketts to replace 600-square-feet of flooring, along with installing new air conditioning and plumbing. Puckett found furniture for sale from the former Jax Brewery in New Orleans, buying the whole lot for $700. Together, the Pucketts, Breaux and some hard-working employees sanded, stained and varnished the tables and chairs, transforming them into funky furnishings. The circa-1930 bar came from the Evangeline Hotel in Lafayette.
Café Sydnie Mae reflects the rich history of Pont Breaux, eventually dubbed Breaux Bridge. Chef Breaux came up with the restaurant’s moniker while sitting on her porch. “Why not call it Café Sydnie Mae?” she reflected, thinking of St. Martin Parish’s long-time state representative, mother to original owner Chip Durand..
Now, Café Sydnie Mae is the go-to destination for Cajun-influenced cuisine, certified Angus beef, and an awe-inspiring pork chop – along with friendly banter. When I visited, customers constantly stopped by the table just to chat with Puckett. A husband and wife visiting from Frisco, Texas, told him that they had made a special trip just try brunch at the cozy café. Puckett says that he makes a point of visiting with every table – if the patrons don’t get to him first.
You can feel the warm vibe as soon as you enter the café. At the entrance is a restored 1925 elevator, which was salvaged and restored after a fire. Along the walls are paintings by local artists, most recently Sandy Stonicher. The art rotates the art every six weeks, showcasing works of local and new artisans.
The new owners gave Chef Breaux carte blanche to create her own menus for lunch, brunch and dinner. And she succeeds on all fronts, with unique, show-stopping dishes. She helmed her skills under the tutelage of her mother, Ruth Breaux, and grandfather, René Olivier. As a child, Bonnie propped herself on the kitchen counter, watching her mom cook a roux from scratch every morning. Fortuitously, the self-taught chef later ran the kitchen at Roux restaurant in Tampa.
Eventually, the talented Cajun cook was recruited back to Louisiana by Chip Durand and David Puckett to become the executive chef at the St. John restaurant in St. Martinville. In 2017, Chef Breaux achieved her crowning glory, winning the top honor as the Louisiana Seafood Queen -- the premier female ever to receive the coveted award from the Louisiana Seafood Marking Board.
Puckett believes in hospitality and sharing his success with the community. In fact, he launched a Guest Chef Series, where the restaurant donates a portion of the proceeds to charity. “We are very blessed,” Puckett shares. “We have a respect for food and giving back to the community. It’s all about the experience.”
MUST HAVE DISHES
Seafood Sensation
Chef Breaux’s creation, Teche Wellington is Louisiana crawfish, jumbo lump crab and shrimp in sherry cream sauce, served over seafood-stuffed pastry. With dishes like this, it’s no wonder that Bonnie Breaux was crowned Louisiana’s Seafood Queen.
Dem Bones
Double-Bone, Center-Cut Pork Chop
Marinated for three days, bathed in a sous vide, then grilled at the last step, these incredible double-bone, center-cut pork chops literally melt in your mouth and are fork-tender. You must try this dish!
Clickin Chicken
An airy-light Belgium waffle topped with fried spicy chicken tenders, root beer maple syrup and pepperjelly, the Chicken and Waffle is the ideal brunch dish. You’ll be clucking all the way home.