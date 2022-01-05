Quantcast
Money Feature

How to Spend $1,000 in three Acadiana Areas

Bracelets and crab cakes and art... oh, my!

The happy task of spending money in Acadiana is not about finding places to shop, eat or stay; rather the challenge is how to narrow down the dozens of amazing choices. We wanted to know what spending $1,000 would look like in New Iberia, Breaux Bridge and Lafayette’s Oil Center, so we visited those areas with an open mind and an open wallet.

What we found was that each of these destinations is unique: New Iberia with its friendly, artsy energy; Breaux Bridge with its bustling charm; and the Oil Center bringing a pleasant combination of city sophistication with a kind of small-town appeal.

To follow are the items that caught our eye, the places that appealed to us, and the restaurants that lured us in with their tantalizing aromas and inviting spaces. It is by no means an exhaustive list, but one that will give you a great idea of the myriad ways you can spend your dollars locally.

Enjoy!

                                           The Oil Center

A Stop for Spot

Drop off your pup for a spa day or pick up some of these products for a little at-home spoiling.

Bark Avenue | 7 S College Road

$100

Splashes of Gold

Bold, artful interiors abound in the Oil Center, like these Jackson Pollock-esque plates by Annieglass.

Pieces of Eight | 902 Coolidge Street

$375

Tea for Two

Everything you need for your kitchen is adjacent to Champagne's Grocery - we fell in love with this Smeg kettle and these fun mugs.

The Kitchenary | 456 Heymann Boulevard

$200

Humidor Talk

Scoop up a few of these Padrón Family Reserve cigars for the aficionado in your life and stick around to learn more from the experts.

Cigar Merchant | 1001 Coolidge Street

$100

Cuff It

This Mignon Faget bronze cuff bracelet caught our eye at Koi, one of Oil Center's upscale boutiques.

Koi | 456 Heymann Boulevard

$225

                                           New Iberia

Layered Look

Style your outfit like a pro with accessories like these bangle bracelets by enewton.

Texada's Jewelry & Gifts | 920 S Lewis Street

$200

Fashion Fix

Discover what's on trend and find your own look - we spotted these boots, jewelry and dress in one boutique!

Emily Katherine Boutique | 1000 Parkview Drive

$150

Tower Living

Spend a night overlooking the Teche in an industrial tower that comes with all the comforts of home.

Tensas Tower on the Teche | 109 North Weeks Street

$300

On the Halfshell

You won't go hungry in this city - grab a date and try these oysters on the half shell for a delicious starter.

Jane's Seafood & Chinese | 1201 Jane Street

$50

Picture Perfect

Discover a variety of delightful works of art, like this original by Paul Schexnayder.

A&E Gallery | 335 W St. Peter Street

$300

                                        Breaux Bridge

Treasure Troves

You'll never run out of boutiques to visit or treasures to buy, like all these items we found at Rustic Relic.

The Rustic Relic | 105 N Main Street

$350

Vintage Finds

Antiques and religious items abound - check out this painting we found at Two Oak for $185.

Two Oak Antique | 126 E Bridge Street

$300

The Cozy Life

Stay the night in a cheery retreat home, like this one within walking distance to shops and restaurants in Historic Downtown.

The Cottage Downtown | 311 S Main Street

$150

Paddle Trail

For a whole new viewpoint, grab a friend and paddle down the Teche in kayaks or atop SUP boards.

Bayou Teche Experience | 317 E Bridge Street

$100

Cajun Cuisine

Bring that special someone to dinner and enjoy the best Cajun dishes around, like Café Sydnie Mae's famous crab cakes.

Café Sydnie Mae | 140 E Bridge Street

$100

