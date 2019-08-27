How one lemonade stand is making a big contribution

When 5-year-old Aline Gachassin is called into the kitchen by her mother, Katley, to join us for a conversation, she enters the room as though she had been waiting in the curtain wings to come on stage.
She is sporting a small girly backpack (just because), her curly ringlets pulled up into a high ponytail that had dried from swim camp earlier in the day; her rosy cheeks plump up like peaches when she smiles. And the only thing cuter than her dimples is the hearty laugh or giggle that follows just about every little comment she throws out. Aline is a present-day Shirley Temple.
If she knocked on my front door, I would buy whatever she was selling. But fact is, since she was three, she has charmed New Iberia residents, and out-of-towners, into coming to her driveway, to buying her famous lemonade – one day in the summer.
“I love lemonade!” Aline cheers “yum, yum, yum.” So, it came as no surprise to her parents three years ago when Aline wanted a lemonade stand, after seeing a picture of one. Her grandfather, “Pop,” obliged her request by building it, which Aline and her parents painted together. So began Aline’s Amazing Lemonade Stand.
There is hardly any free time in the Gachassin home; Warren and Katley own Pelican’s restaurant in New Iberia and each work at a second job. But the couple say they never pass up an opportunity to teach Aline the invaluable lesson of giving to others.
They decided from the start that the lemonade stand would be for one day and its proceeds would go to organizations in Iberia Parish needing assistance. “It wasn’t about making money so much as about bringing people together and teaching Aline about the quality of community that she loves and is going to grow up in,” Katley explains.
“That first year, we were nervous because we didn’t know what to expect,” Katley remembers. With the help of Facebook and a few flyers distributed a couple weeks in advance, the lemonade stand sold out of the secret recipe, earning them nearly $2,000 that had been already earmarked for St. Francis Diner. (Aline breaks the conversation to get her computer “to check the figures.” She returns with her play Discovery laptop.)
Last year, sweets were added to the lemonade stand and word of mouth spread boosting donations to $3,800 which benefitted Iberia Council on Aging.
This year, on June 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., patrons of Aline’s Amazing Lemonade Stand parked as far as three blocks and walked to her driveway stand. A new addition: kids [and parents] were treated to train rides up and down the street. With help from friends and cousins, Aline served 10 gallons of lemonade along with cookies and pralines. Katley estimates there were nearly 400 people, including New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt, a couple of local political candidates, and gubernatorial candidate and businessman Eddie Rispone and his wife, who drove from Baton Rouge. In the end, the stand received $3,000 in donations, which was gifted to Acadiana Hope for the Cure, a local organization providing support for women and children battling cancer.
Because of its growing popularity, Aline’s lemonade stand will be moved, next year, to the neighborhood park in Southwood subdivision.
Adding to what will be some great childhood memories, Aline has congratulatory letters from Senator Freddie Mills and Judge John Conery – more than many college students have on their resumes.
A student of St. Edmund Catholic School, Aline was this year’s recipient of the Eleanor Murphy Parks Award, given to a student who shows exemplary citizenship by helping others in the school and community.
Helping others comes as naturally to Aline as playing with her friends. “I give others the things they need,” Aline says matter-of-factly. “I’m grateful… and good… and nice. There was a new girl in school and she didn’t know what it was like to be in school because she was homeschooled and I played with her to help her.”
Katley says Aline was a nurturing child at a very young age, recalling “It started off at home, helping me in the kitchen or doing housework. (Remember, she is only five now.) She enjoys helping her “Pop” build and fix things. She even has her own tool set. When she’s not in school, she enjoys helping out at the restaurant, showing her great hospitality skills by welcoming guests.”
Aline’s latest philanthropic project: donating her cherished “Lovies” (small animal blankets) to those less fortunate.
When asked what she wants to be went she grows up she blurts, “A cop! I want to catch bad guys.” Rest easy New Iberia, rest easy.