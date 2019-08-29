How one bride recreated her mother’s wedding gown

Not every bride dreams of donning a new wedding dress – some dream of wearing something vintage and sentimental. These brides both chose to wear their mothers’ gowns on their wedding days. Here are there experiences of wearing family heirloom gowns.
Bride: Macy Melancon Gaspard married on February 3, 2018
Mother of the Bride: Brooke Blanchard Melancon married on May 8, 1993
Describe the dress:
The original dress was long sleeve satin A-line dress with lace appliques. The back is open with draped pearls to add that extra bit of elegance.
Do you have memories of looking at your mother’s wedding pictures as a child?
I did look at the pictures, but never thought I would actually fall in love with her dress when I was older.
What made you decide to wear her dress?
I loved the shape of it and I loved it even more when I put it on, it fit me perfectly. It was like it was meant to be. I am a big believer in family and wouldn’t have had it any other way.
What was your mom’s reaction when you told her you wanted to wear her dress?
My mom was good about holding in her true emotions, but when I walked down the aisle almost exactly 25 years after she did, in the same church, she couldn’t hold that emotion in.
Did you make any alterations to the dress?
I did make a few changes. I could pull off the shoulder pads and sleeves, so I was able to leave a small cap sleeve and use the appliques from one sleeve to hide the detachable train and my great aunt was able to take the other sleeve to make me a money bag for our dances. My grandmother also added a piece of my uncle’s shirt to the back of the dress because he passed away the year after I got engaged.
What was your favorite part of the dress?
My favorite part of our dress was that not only did I have a piece of my uncle with me that day, but I felt like I was able to take a piece of my mom with me into my next phase of life.
What was everyone’s reaction to seeing you in your mother’s dress?
Everyone was very emotional and surprised that I wore my mom’s dress. Many people said it was like they had gone back in time.
Do you hope the dress will continue to be carried on?
I do hope that it gets carried on. I am currently expecting our first baby, though we are going to have a boy, there is still hope we can pass our dress down one day.