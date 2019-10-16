How one artist overcame adversity (plus an upcoming local gallery show)

September normally begins a busy time of year for New Orleans artist Katherine Klimitas, but she took a much-needed break for a couple weeks. After all, she’s just spent four months painting portraits of 64 dogs, which would be challenging enough for any artist. But, for Klimitas, this was a particularly painstaking project.
Since birth, Klimitas has lived with a debilitating genetic bone disease called osteogenesis imperfecta (OI- also known as brittle-bone disease). She is 30 years old and 2’7”, but what is more important in her mind is that she is an accomplished graphics designer, jewelry maker and artist. Having the disease hasn’t stopped her from living a productive life.
Her day begins with a lick or bark from her service dog, Lexie. She often wakes up feeling achy, especially if she’s slept well. She checks the emails and messages on her phone before calling her mother, who lives with her, to help her out of bed. Her aide of eight years, Nicole, arrives within the hour. In the kitchen, a computer is set up on a table where Nicole lays Klimitas. Depending on the amount of design work needed to be done Klimitas tries to spend an average of four to six hours a day painting.
Even though she’s developed a high threshold for pain, that comes with OI there are times when her body doesn’t cooperate with her plans. “I try to be positive,” she says “but, there are days when I’m aggravated - more by the limitations of my disease.” Something as simple as moving the wrong way or sneezing can break a rib. By the time Klimitas was 10, she had experienced well over 500 broken bones – but also sold her first piece of art.
While she didn’t exactly start off life on an even playing field, it would be her good fate that she had supportive parents who mainstreamed her into as normal a life as possible. She attributes much of her success to their encouragement and treating her on the same mental and social level as others. “Even though I have this disability that makes me physically unable to do a lot of normal activities, my parents raised me with the idea that I would do something with my life one day,” she says.
It was her mother who bought her first watercolor set when she was 5 years old, encouraging her to experiment with several mediums: sculpture, acrylic, oil, glass blowing…stained glass. By high school, she began painting commissioned portraits of pets. Soon after graduating from Loyola University, she opened her own business.
Klimitas operates KAK Art & Designs, producing graphic designs, web sites, jewelry and watercolors, focused on pet portraits – an influence that came from having parents who are veterinarians.
Because of the difficulty to hold her arms up for any length of time while sitting up, Klimitas lays on her side to eat, type and paint. To paint, she starts on her right side, holding the brush with her left hand, so that her body can support the weight of her arm. “It’s easier for me to function in that position because my back and neck get tired quickly in my chair, and when I’m lying on my side, I feel like I’m not having to fight gravity as much,” she explains.
Working from photos provided by clients, she begins her portraits with the background, working her way to the foreground, sometimes looking upside down because of her limited reach down the canvas. About every hour, she turns over and stretches. It takes two to five days to finish a piece. Keep in mind, she just completed 64 portraits.
The series is titled “Breed All About Us” and was prompted by clients’ requests for specific dog faces on pillows, mugs and other items. A portion of the sales proceeds goes to rescue groups in areas of her shows. Klimitas and a friend of hers who is a writer just completed a book by the same title, written from a dog’s prospective. Also in the works is a children’s book about baby animals.
Klimitas leaves the rest of us with no excuse not to accomplish our dreams. She explains, “I think it’s important for those people who are different to realize that they are not useless. They can get up and do something and contribute to the community.”
With a long-time love for music, Klimitas and a friend attend concerts in her spare time - as many as she can. She’s been to well over 300, including Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Fleetwood Mac, Florida Georgia Line (who stopped their concert to give her a signed guitar) and the concert that got her the most impressive line on her resume: Spec work on a Rod Stewart CD cover.
Last year, she had front row seats at Stewart’s concert. During the show, the rock icon interacted with the women, and afterwards even invited them back stage. Stewart mentioned his “Blood Red Roses” album coming out later that fall and Klimitas’s friend grabbed the chance to mention to promote Klimita’s graphic design skills. Before it was over, Stewart asked Klimitas to give him some designs for the album cover. Among other designers vying for the prized project, her work made it to the final two choices, but Stewart decided to go in another direction. She did score tickets and backstage passes to another one of his concerts, and has a great story to tell.
With grandparents and other family in New Iberia, (her grandfather is Dr. Doug Segrara) Klimitas tries to visit as often as is physically possible, usually combining the trip with a home-show of her jewelry and artwork. This year, her work will be on display at New Iberia’s A & E Gallery on November 3.
Now that her break is over, Klimitas is already well underway painting commissioned pieces for Christmas, which account for a large part of her pet portrait work. What’s the strangest thing she’s ever been asked to paint? She smiles, “A pet snail and hedgehog.”
Klimitas is not driven by energy, obviously, but by an aversion to laziness. “One of my biggest pet peeves is people who are physically and mentally able, but choose not to take the initiative and do something with their lives. If you’re lucky to move normally, you should take advantage of that,” she says.
What Klimitas learned from her parents, she encourages others with disabilities to understand, “You can do whatever you want as long as you work hard. You don’t get anywhere unless you try. My dad used to say ‘throw something against the wall and see what sticks.’”
Klimitas feels that this empowerment comes when the able-bodied public treats disabled people “like they do have a use in society.”
Recently, Klimitas found her voice for those with disabilities and began speaking publicly on topics like mainstreaming kids with disabilities in schools. And, from the medical standpoint, at Delgado Community College in New Orleans, she stresses to physical and occupational therapy students that not every patient fits neatly into a medical protocol; medical professionals must know when to leap out of a patient management routine. Using herself as the best example she says, “I certainly don’t fall into a standard procedure category.”
Klimitas’s story is as much about perseverance in the face of challenge as it is about an artist. Her bones might be fragile, but her will is unbreakable. Klimitas isn’t inspirational because of her disability, she’s inspirational in spite of it.
of it.