You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warming up from the inside out

Hot Cocktails on Cold Nights

Toast of the Town

We don’t get very many chilly months in Louisiana, but December promises to bring a drop in temperatures and a nip in the air – the perfect time to enjoy a warm drink crafted by some of the best restaurants in Acadiana.

The Point

CAMPFIRE CHOCOLATE

This celebrated Broussard restaurant is known for its delicious menu items and craft drinks, so we asked co-owners Candace Cooper and Jacob Sonnier to surprise us with an original hot cocktail. And they delivered! To a cupful of s’mores-flavored hot chocolate, they added one ounce fluffed marshmallow vodka and three-quarters ounce godiva dark chocolate liqueur, then topped it off with kahlua whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, and a toasted marshmallow. Yum!

Rêve Coffee Roasters

SPIKED LATTE

Rêve Coffee Roasters offers a seasonal menu of coffee cocktails at its downtown Lafayette location that will warm your insides in no time. Hot cocktails are only offered in the winter months, but if you find yourself in the mood for a steamy cup of joe with a little kick during the off-season, just ask for a Spiked Latte and choose your favorite spirit to be added (like amaretto liqueur, peppermint-infused vodka, or cinnamon-flavored schnapps).

Pamplona Tapas Bar

BAD SANTA

The exact recipe may change from year to year, but the Bad Santa at Pamplona’s annual Miracle pop-up bar is always unique and always served hot. In the past, the specialty cocktail was prepared with mulled red wine and orange liqueur. Last year it was rum, batavia arrack, black chai tea, date-infused oat milk and vanilla syrup. Be sure to make reservations early for this month-long kitchy party and check out what Bad Santa has in store for you this year!

Bojangles Sushi

HOT SAKE

When a carafe of steamy sake sounds like it would soothe your body and soul on a chilly night, head over to Bojangles Sushi in New Iberia, where a large selection of suitable spirits awaits. For the most part, sake can be served chilled (ryo-bie), room temperature (jo-on), lukewarm (nuru-kan), or hot (atsu-kan). Ask your bartender for the best choice, but sake that has a more savory, earthy flavor is generally better for warming than the flowery or fruity varieties.

