Here's how one local elevated the art of gifting money

While money is the preferred practical birthday or special occasion gift for teenagers (or others hard to shop for) there is a lackluster reaction to cash in a card. MaryJane Gates has come up with a personalized, creative way for people to “have their cake – and spend it too.”
A few years ago, MaryJane gave her son money for his 21st birthday, at his request, only to discover, a couple months later to her surprise, of his somewhat disappointment in not getting a gift. When her daughter requested money before her 21st birthday, MaryJane was determined to honor her request – this time in a special and more memorable way.
Long retired as assistant principal of Milton Elementary, she searched online how to make origami with dollar bills and in the process of learning, got the idea to make money cakes. Having to go through a few prototypes to get it right, she recalls the first cake being “a mess” as she cut cake layers out of Styrofoam. She would shove straight pins through tightly rolled up bills and into the Styrofoam until her fingers were raw. “The more I made, the better I got,” says MaryJane, who claims no creative background but an EdD in Curriculum and Instruction.
When her daughter’s birthday arrived, she was stunned by a three-layer money cake brought to her table at a restaurant. “Success! She was thrilled!” exclaims MaryJane. “People were taking pictures and coming up to us asking questions about how the cake was made. From then, I started to receive requests from family and friends for more cakes.”
Now three years into her hobby, MaryJane has made money cakes for birthdays, graduations, bridal and baby showers, dance recitals and holidays. One of her cakes was sent as far as the west coast as a gift to a girl celebrating her quinceañera.
The process is labor intensive as MaryJane meticulously rolls the bills for uniform shape and to achieve a design around the cake. Her experience has taught her, “Each denomination gives a different look when it’s rolled; I roll $100 bill so that you can see the denomination; $5 bills are the prettiest because they have a stripe that shows when you braid them for origami.”
The Japanese art of folding paper into a sculpture without cutting, gluing or taping, is what takes the most time she says. MaryJane adorns her cakes with origami butterflies, flowers, hearts, sailboats and other designs. For something made with money, the cakes are tastefully and masterfully put together highlighted with crystals, small rhinestones, satin ribbons, fondant cutouts and topped with the showstopping piece that ties into the occasion – and the cake’s color theme. A whole cake can take 12 to 15 hours to assemble.
Obtaining brand new $2 and $100 bills from the bank on a regular basis was not as easy as MaryJane first thought - especially when needing $2,000 or $4,000 worth of $100 and $2 bills. Even $150 worth of $2 bills started off as a challenge for her. “It drew suspicion at first;” she says “now, I have to give the bank a couple weeks’ notice to get the bills.”
Her skills eventually expanded to making money T-shirts and flower arrangements. For one groom, she created a lei made of 100, $1 bills. And the most unusual cake she’s made to date: a beer can seemingly suspended in air pours into a frothy mug resting on the top of a three-layer money cake.
As to whether the customers disassemble MaryJane’s creations to spend the money, she knows of only a few cases where they haven’t been undone. Her daughter kept hers as a keepsake and the recipient of a money shirt took some of the folded cash out of the pocket before framing the shirt. “There was also an arrangement of origami roses I made one Easter and the customer decided to separate the flowers from the stems and hide them in bushes for an adult Easter egg hunt,” she smiles.
MaryJane’s cakes average 6 to 8 inches around, but there have been some as large as 20 inches. Her fee includes the money she uses to make the cake, of course, plus an additional labor charge for each layer.
Judging from the reaction of the lucky ones who receive one of MaryJane’s cakes, you can put a price on happiness. And MaryJane couldn’t seem happier that she’s gotten the gifting of money down to a fine art.
For more information on MaryJane’s money cakes, call 337-288-3661.