Here is what we grabbed at the Lafayette's Farmers and Artisan Market

Each month Aaron Gonsoulin visits different farmers markets around Acadiana. Market Fresh features the items he tosses in his totes, who creates them and what he makes with them once he gets home.
Market: Lafayette Farmers and Artisan Market at the Horse Farm
Where: 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette,
When: Every Saturday morning
Every Saturday morning, Acadiana residents wander the grounds of the Lafayette Farmers and Artisan Market at the Horse Farm, picking from some of the best products around. From fresh coffee, to hand-crafted baskets, the farmers market in Lafayette offers a wide selection of items every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Find 1
Truly Cajun Market
Vendor: Tyler Crochet of Truly Cajun Market
Is there anything better than peeling apart and enjoying a nice orange, nectarine, clementine of even a satsuma? The juicy citrus from these treasured fruits are sure to quench that appetite you may have. Having fruit in your desserts can bring a new depth of flavor that you never knew you had, one dessert that is sure to bring a pleasant surprise is a Orange Buttermilk Cupcake.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup sugar blend
1 teaspoon grated orange zest
1 large egg
1 large egg white
2 tablespoons plus 2-1/2 teaspoons orange juice, divided
1-1/4 cups cake flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
2/3 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
Directions
In a large bowl, beat the butter, brown sugar, sugar blend and orange zest. Beat in the egg, egg white and 2 tablespoons orange juice. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ginger; gradually add to the butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.
Coat nine muffin cups with cooking spray or use paper liners; fill three-fourths full with batter. Bake at 350° for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from the pan to a wire rack to cool completely.
In a small bowl, combine confectioners' sugar and remaining orange juice. Frost cupcakes.
Find 2
The Moonlit Path
Vendor: Hannah Martine of The Moon Path
It’s easy to stress in times like these. If you’re looking for a way to relax and unwind, may we suggest taking the tea path? The Moonlit Path to be precise, where Martine specializes in acupoint aromatherapist intuitive body work as well as being an herbalist.
Martine likes to use the best products for her business, and in doing so, brings the best out of her candles and other items.
“My candles with high-quality essential oils,” Martine said. “I use high-quality fragrance oils that are a bit better for people.”
Martine said that she is there to answer any question you may have about candles and essential oils. You can reach her on social media: @the_moonlit_path where she gives tips on proper use of her products.
Find 3
Magnolia Moon Collective
Vendor: Lauren Earley of Magnolia Moon Collective
Alexis Badon and Lauren Earley met as two young single mothers and connected over a common love for nature and herbalism in 2016, according to their website.
Magnolia Moon is an herbal business focused on growing, wild harvesting, and ethically sourcing medicinal, organic and edible plants and fungi and formulating blends to better the health and awareness of the public.