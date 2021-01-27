Here are the two things we love this month from the Farmers Market

Each month Aaron Gonsoulin will visit different farmers markets around Acadiana. Market Fresh features the two items he tossed in his tote, who creates them and what he made with them once he got home!
Market: Teche Area Farmers Market
Where: Bouligny Plaza on New Iberia’s Main Street
When: Every Tuesday and Saturday
Find 1
The Garden Shed Pepper Jelly
Vendor: Kevin Boutte of the Garden Shed
Pepper jelly is a preserve made with peppers, sugar and salt in a pectin or vinegar base. Boutte has a wide range of items, including his Caribbean Red and Thai Chili Pepper Jelly, made with the Caribbean, red and Thai chili peppers, sweet peppers, sugar, vinegar pectin.
The Garden Shed’s pepper jelly is very versatile because it allows it to be used in a number of different recipes. If you don’t find yourself eating the jar spoonful by spoonful, The Garden Shed’s pepper jelly goes perfect with holiday leftovers like this turkey, apple & cheese panini from Saving Room for Dessert.
Here’s how to make it:
Ingredients:
1/2 ciabatta loaf, or 4 slices of your favorite panini bread
2 ounces good-quality camembert or brie cheese
4 tablespoons hot pepper jelly, or cranberry jelly
sliced roasted turkey
1/2 Granny Smith apple, sliced thin
Instructions:
Slice the ciabatta in half lengthwise. Place slices of cheese on one half of the bread, then layer the apples, turkey and hot pepper jelly on top. Salt and pepper to taste and cover with the remaining bread.
Preheat a non-stick skillet or panini pan on medium-low. Brush a little oil in the pan and toast the panini until lightly browned on both sides and the cheese is melted. Slice the ciabatta into 3 or 4 slices and serve immediately.
Find 2
Brother-In-Law Garlic Hot Sauce
Vendor: Louis Dorsey
The homemade hot sauce comes from just a few simple ingredients — vinegar, red pepper, salt and garlic — giving it a different level of both spice and flavor. As soon as you open up the top, the spicy aroma hits your nose. Not to mention, it tastes good on almost anything, Dorsey said.
Hot sauce is that one magical food that you can pretty much eat with anything. From burgers, to chicken, to eggs and ice cream, it’s the perfect complement. OK, maybe not ice cream, but basically everything else. And Brother-in-Law garlic hot sauce goes great in a buffalo chicken dip. This recipe from Taste of Home is easy to make and can be eaten with anything, really. Crackers are especially good with the dip made with the Brother-in-Law’s garlic hot sauce.
Ingredients:
1 package (8 ounces) reduced-fat cream cheese
1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1/2 cup Louisiana-style hot sauce
3 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
Assorted crackers
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, sour cream and hot sauce until smooth; stir in chicken.
Transfer to an 8-in. square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake until heated through, 18-22 minutes. Serve warm with crackers.