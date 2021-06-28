Herbs aren’t just for cooking. Discover the ingredients that make these cocktails delicious and refreshing.

Herb-alicious Cocktails of Lafayette
The heat and humidity of Louisiana summertime have officially arrived. Sip on one of these refreshing cocktails made with fresh herbs and stay cool on even the hottest of days.
Vestal: Clockwork Orange
New to the Downtown Lafayette scene, this mid-century modern style restaurant is as decadent as its craft cocktails. Among the most imaginative of the freshly made drinks mixed by bar director Paige Hanson is the “Clockwork Orange,” made with Buffalo Trace, carrot, dill syrup, lemon and an orange. Topped off with fresh dill, this vibrant drink is a must-try for happy hour!
Hideaway on Lee: Lonesome Paloma
At Hideaway on Lee, another of the newest venues in Downtown Lafayette, patrons enjoy original drinks, great food and lively music. With a nod to nostalgia and the stories behind the drinks, this restaurant offers seasonal twists on classic cocktails. At the top of our
list is the “Lonesome Paloma,” mixed with Mezcal, grapefruit rosemary shrub, lime juice and simple syrup.
Tchoup’s MidCity Smokehouse: Mid-City Rose
A cocktail that is refreshing and healthy? Cheers! The “Mid-City Rose” is so delicious, you won’t even realize it’s on the Ochsner Health EatFit Acadiana health menu list. Stoli Citrus, Swoon Simple, lemon juice and sugar-free Triple Sec (the secret ingredient), topped with prosecco and sprigs of rosemary make this our go-to summer cocktail.
Pamplona Tapas Bar: Viceroy
This is one of our favorite watering holes in Lafayette that serves up some of the freshest cocktails in town. Next time you belly up to the bar, order the “Viceroy” from the Light
& Refreshing section of the cocktail menu. Muddled basil, lemon and lime are shaken with Triple Sec, Citrus vodka and topped with Topo Chico. You can’t go wrong with this classic favorite!