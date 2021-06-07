Her vision is helping residents of New Iberia’s Lil’ Brooklyn to create the neighborhood they always wanted.

Anne Darrah
If you ask Anne Darrah about her work with the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative in New Iberia, she’s hesitant to accept the spotlight, even briefly. But this retired graphic artist has been an integral part of the grassroots project from its inception.
When she retired in early 2020, Darrah set her sights on helping to beautify her city – in particular, the area on and around Henry Street known as Lil’ Brooklyn, where generations of families have lived for over 150 years. A friend connected her with Tammy DiBiasi, a third-generation resident of Henry Street, who had been trying to revitalize the neighborhood for years. “I never could’ve done this without the money and structure behind it that Tammy was able to bring,” says Darrah. “She understands everything about housing and loans and renovations. And I know everything about how to make things look beautiful together.”
Darrah is not possessive of her work. Only passionate. “We have been embraced by the neighbors as people who just want to help them do what they’ve always wanted to do,” she says. “This effort is also about community. This is about black and white people working together in harmony and teaching other neighborhoods how to do the same.”
Darrah knows everyone in the neighborhood by name (including the mailman) and doesn’t miss a beat as she answers our interview questions while bending over to pull weeds growing from underneath a house. “We can’t keep up with all of the beautiful things that are happening for us right now.”
Darrah and a volunteer group that continues to grow have touched more than ten homes in one way or another, painting them in a lively, Caribbean palette or making repairs or landscaping. “We each have our own skills, but joining forces to do something is a powerful thing. We never intended to just come in and leave. We want to empower others to learn the skills, so that they can take over.”
The initiative is gaining steam, but still relies on volunteers and donations. Darrah hopes others will find them on Facebook @Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative to learn more.
