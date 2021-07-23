Her slumber party company is booming, and that’s good news for parents.

Kids’ parties can be fun, festive and unforgettable. But for parents who have trouble planning even the simplest events, festivities can fall woefully short of expectations. Luckily for parents in the Acadiana area, Tinesha Mitchell has been perfecting the art of sleepover celebrations.
Before she launched Pretty Glam Sleepovers, Tinesha Mitchell was already in the business of making great parties. The St. Martinville native, who now lives in Broussard with her husband and four children, admits she’s always been a “Pinterest mom,” throwing creative celebrations for her kids, and even running a cake decorating business for a while.
Last year, during the COVID shutdown, she was looking for a way to make her 5-year-old daughter’s birthday feel special. Being stuck at home, she had some time to let her creative juices flow, and the resulting slumber party was so fun to plan and so well-received by the few kids that were able to attend, she remembers thinking, “I want to share this.”
Go for Launch
For the last 12 years, Mitchell has been a state case worker, assisting special-needs individuals and their families. She knew a side business would be tricky
to manage, but was determined to make it work. She spoke with the owner of a similar business in New Orleans, who gave her pointers and advice, then spoke with her family and made her decision. “I took a leap and it’s been non-stop ever since,” she says with a smile.
Pretty Glam Sleepovers launched nearly nine months ago, and the rapid growth has been a pleasant surprise for Mitchell. She started with a menu of options that included only two themes (TikTok and Unicorn), then added more along the way, cycling out inventory and updating styles as she went.
Mitchell has some built-in test subjects in her children, ages 15, 10, 6 and 5, and the full support of her husband, whose only complaint was that she quickly filled up her living room and bedroom with business inventory (she now keeps everything in
a storage unit). In fact Mitchell constantly scrolls the internet, looking for ideas and buying props to update her inventory. “Things are constantly changing and new things are coming up all the time,” she exclaims.
The Business of Creativity
Themes and staging are integral parts of Mitchell’s business. TikTok, she says, is still the most popular theme. There isn’t much by way of TikTok party props that already exist, so she’s made a lot of the merchandise for those parties, herself. Her “Glitz and Glam” parties (a luxe, rose gold motif) is another favorite for clients, and newer themes include Tie Dye, Mermaid, Nerf, Movie Night, Glow in the Dark and Gamer.
No matter the party motif, for each child she sets up a tent/teepee, an air mattress with themed bedding, pillows and blankets, a bed tray and a lantern. Accents might include balloons, tumblers or themed t-shirts. She often works with event planners and party providers to help her clients enhance their parties and is happy to suggest party activities – like canvas painting, karaoke and slime making – but doesn’t lead those activities.
When a parent books her services, she asks them if they have anything specific in mind, but says, “Most of the time, parents just give me free reign to be creative. For people to have that trust because they’ve seen my work is amazing.”
Mitchell admits she’s gotten better at every aspect of her business over time, perfecting her set-up, staging technique and organizational aspects of Pretty Glam Sleepovers. She has matters down to a science – setting up each party in less than two hours, while creating a scene that delights the birthday kid.
Although she slips out before the party begins and doesn’t get to see the reaction of the child upon seeing the set-up, clients frequently send her videos of the reactions, which she adores. The next day, Mitchell returns to the home, collects the items, cleans, launders, and packs everything away – then prepares for the next weekend’s parties.
Sweet Dreams for the Future
Don’t let the name fool you. Pretty Glam Sleepovers is not just a little girls’ party-maker. Mitchell stages sleepovers for boys and older teens, as well. At the end of the school year, she handled a party for high school seniors who wanted to spend the last day of school together. And her new outdoor bell tent is super popular for boys. The tent theme? Fortnite, of course! “There’s not really a lot for the parents of boys to do, so I like to offer something for them,” she says.
Mitchell estimates Pretty Glam Sleepovers handles three parties per weekend, or 12 to 15 per month. “The most difficult thing is telling people, ‘No, I’m booked,’” she says. She offers packages ranging from the 3-person “BFF Goals” to the 10-person “Ultimate Sleepover.” Her 10-year-old daughter assists her for now, but she anticipates hiring someone to help in the near future. Mitchell is the creative force behind the brand and wants everything to be perfect for the client, so finding someone she can train and trust will be a task. She’s also looking forward to expanding into sleepovers for adults. Bridesmaid party, anyone?
For now Mitchell is enjoying the creative outlet her side business provides and plans to continue to reinvent her themes and services to delight her customers. “The primary goal,” she says with a smile, “is to create more memories.”
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!
Whether you’re hosting a group of kids, an engagement announcement gala or a 100th birthday party, there are lots of ways to elevate your party to the next level. Take a look at a few of the party services in the Acadiana area that are helping take your celebration from drab to fab:
GET LIT WITH MARQUEE
Standing Marquees - Neon Signs - Party Pic Props - Backdrops - Balloon Garlands
Rentals start at $150
BOUNCE E BOUNCE
Fun Jumps - Water Slides - Dry Slides - Obstacle Courses - Yard Games - Dunk Tanks - Rock Wall
SIGN GYPSIES
Custom Yard Greetings for Any Occassion
Queen City Location (New Iberia and surrounding)
337-935-9444
prices start at $70
Acadiana Location (Lafayette and surrounding)
337-935-9444
prices start at $75
AMBASSADOR THRONE RENTALS
Throne Rentals
Child & Adult - Black & White
Rentals start at $65 (child) & $99 (adult)