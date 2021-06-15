Her simple act of kindness led to an outreach campaign of the purest kind.

Sometimes the impact a person has on her community is the result of a ripple effect that begins with the simplest and purest of ideas. That’s how New Iberian Julie Oubre started what has become known as the Shadows Bend Rosary Group, an initiative that has brought comfort and hope to a neighborhood community.
On March 13, 2020, when the world began to realize the magnitude of COVID, Oubre invited a group of fellow neighborhood walkers to join her under an oak tree next to her home to recite the Rosary and pray for the pandemic to end. From that day forward, every day, Oubre and a growing number of neighbors and friends have gathered in the same spot to pray (by name) for the sick.
“The pandemic hit, and what other way to get through it than prayer? Little did I know, the group would last over a year,” Oubre says.
The Rosary Group still meets every weekday. People arrive on foot, by car and by golf cart in the same spot under the oak tree where it began. They come to recite the Rosary and to pray: an act that has become both selfless and comforting.
“My grandmother said the Rosary ten times a day in French,” Oubre recalls. She and husband Glenn attend Mass daily at Sacred Heart, where she’s a eucharistic minister and lector. On the one-year anniversary of the first Rosary group, Father Ed Degeyter came to say Mass under Oubre’s oak tree. It was both a commemoration of the group’s inception and a celebration of the unwavering faith displayed by their act. “We’re very blessed with so many people of faith and friendship and love in this neighborhood,” she says.
Oubre, who has two grown children and two grandchildren, retired less than a year before COVID from her 30-year position with Aggreko, selling generators. She was one of the first women in sales in the oil and gas industry. “I had to fight,” she says of being a woman in a male-dominated field. “But there were 100 salesmen, and I outsold them for ten years,” she says with a smile.