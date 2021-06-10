Her energy and vision are helping Youngsville to explode.

Angie Eckman
If you find yourself in Youngsville for any amount of time, you’re bound to meet powerhouse Angie Eckman. As president of the Chamber of Commerce (for her sixth year) and an advertising and PR executive in charge of the city’s marketing efforts, she’s become an unwavering advocate and agent for one of the fastest growing cities in Louisiana.
“I am very passionate about utilizing my talents and skills to create the best quality of life for the community,” she says. “Every day I strive to be a leader and a visionary.”
Eckman owns and operates ADWORX, an agency that not only handles the advertising, marketing and PR for the city, but also for the Youngsville Sports Complex, the police department and the Chamber. Even outside of her agency role, Eckman is dedicated to her bustling city. She co-founded Leadership Youngsville with Mayor Ken Ritter and she serves on the Keeping Youngsville Beautiful committee. She helped spearhead events like Shop the Sweet Life (promoting Shop Small Saturday in Youngsville), Guns N Hoses (a first responders beach volleyball competition) and Certified Sweet (the newest initiative to support small local businesses).
“It’s rewarding and gratifying to be able to serve the community in this capacity,” she says of her various roles that impact Youngsville.
Eckman has a vision for Youngsville that rivals any other, and her affection for the city is contagious. She says, “I would like to see the Youngsville Sports Complex expanding, while continuing to grow and offer more youth sports and more national sporting events. I see our community having more parks and green space, and more sidewalks, where residents will be able enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.” She continues, “I see development in the downtown area, with the addition of the new Youngsville Municipal Complex, the Royville development, as well as upcoming additions to St. Anne’s Catholic Church and the Youngsville beautification streetscape project.“
It’s easy to see how this exciting city – with its friendliness, vibrance and openness to new ideas – is flourishing under the influence of a woman who shares the same characteristics.