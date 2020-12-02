Get the story behind New Iberia's only soapery

If ever there was a time to give some pampering attention to our bodies and create a fragrant environment in our homes it’s now, especially since we’ve been spending much more time at home- stressed. These small businesses evolved from personal passions for all things that smell good and were built on the desire to create great products. It’s a blending of love of the craft with natural ingredients. Their depth of caring comes out in every candle, bar soap, bath bomb, steamer, bath salts, lotion and beard products.
The Blue Butterfly Boutique
141 W. Main St., New Iberia
Owner: Denise Hebert
New Iberia native, Denise Hebert has been selling her handmade soaps and bath line for 10 years, perfecting her recipes three years before that.
From a workroom behind her store, The Blue Butterfly, a waft of wonderful fragrances can be smelled when she’s making any one of her soaps, bath bombs or sugar and salt scrubs.
The handmade soaps and salts are individually packaged and in a variety of sizes. Offered in eight scents, they are made with coconut oil, olive oil and sustainable palm oil, among other ingredients. The fragrant oils used for making the soaps are paraben free and safe for children. They are formulated to lather more than the average hand-made soap. Their calendula soap is said to be good for sensitive skin, along with the oatmeal milk and honey. (Denise grinds the oatmeal herself.) Denise’s favorite: Happy Hippy, made with patchouli and ground chamomile that is said to also have benefits for sensitive skin. A customer favorite is lavender-patchouli. For a special presentation, Denise puts a finish on the high-top soaps that resembles a cake-like frosting. The cupcake soap looks down right delicious!
Speaking of silky skin, the whipped sugar scrubs in cucumber melon and oatmeal milk and honey have become so popular that there are more scents in the making.
There’s a bath bomb for almost any occasion: Donuts anyone? How about with a strawberry/kiwi scent? For the gifts that keep on giving, how about a prayer bomb with a medal nestled inside, and a Twinkle Toes bomb, embedded with a surprise ballerina charm. Customer reviews say these bath bombs are very silky, leaving skin smooth and have a lasting smell. Denise says it’s because of the secret moisturizing properties she uses and they don’t skimp on ingredients.
For Men: Bro Bombs are being bought by men and their women! Scented with a wonderfully subtle cologne, the men’s line also includes the Bro bar soap, which women are said to like as well.
Denise is always adding new scents to her line, including a new Christmas fragrance. Come in and check out her Christmas gift baskets, all sold exclusively at The Blue Butterfly Boutique.