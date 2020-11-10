Get the inspiration from these larger than life fascinators

Sassy and exotic- the adjectives that come to mind as you scroll through Jezebel’s Fascination Instagram page. The headdresses and fascinators adorning the page are unique, inspired and intricate. Born out of a desire to wear hats on a head too small for hats, Jezebel decided to create “cocktail hats.” Crafting these distinctive headpieces provides this local artist a creative outlet to blend her love of costuming and tiki exotica, which then morphed into a business. On a somewhat cool morning in October, we met up with Jezebel. Dressed in a brilliant orange dress garnished in a white hibiscus print, Jezebel gave us a behind the scenes look at her vibrant collections and upcoming projects.
How did the name Jezebel’s Fascination originate?
I just thought Jezebel was a sassy name, and it’s fascinators that I’m making, so why not Jezebel’s Fascination? I have a fascination to make fascinators!
How long have you been making fascinators and headdresses?
I’ve been creating these for about eight years now. And I’ve been selling them for about five years.
Do you make them upon order?
Sometimes I have a custom order, but a lot of times people just order off my website. I had three orders from my site just this morning in fact.
I bet Halloween is a busy time!
Oh, yes. Halloween definitely picks up starting around August. That’s probably my busiest time. The Kentucky Derby is also a pretty busy order time.
I haven’t seen many cocktail hats outside of the Kentucky Derby or British weddings. How does the local scene react when you arrive in one of your fabulous fascinators?
Yeah, Lafayette is not big on fascinator fashion. A lot of times people just don’t look at me! (laughs) But these are actually popular around the country and not just royal weddings.
What inspires each of the pieces?
All kinds of things. For instance, [the piece I brought today] was inspired by the tiki dress I’m wearing. And this other piece I brought was inspired by a skirt I own. I love costuming, so I tend to blend that into each piece. If I want to portray a certain character, that goes into the making of each piece.
Has there ever been a time when a headpiece just didn’t come out the way you envisioned it?
Maybe when I’m rushed. If I’m rushed, it may not be turning out the way I want it, but if I sit on it long enough then I realize, oh that’s what it needs! Like recently I was making an all blue tiki fascinator with a shark jaw and it just needed something. I remembered I wanted to use buoys and light it up, and finally it came together.
You’ve mentioned “tiki” a couple times now. What exactly is tiki?
I am tiki! I love all things art deco and art nouveau, so tiki has always been something I’ve been drawn to. It’s a genre, a vintage fashion, a vibe.
What is your process from start to finish? How long does it take to make a headpiece?
It usually starts out with an idea I have in my head and I kind of know what elements I want to use. I go into all the corners of my house where my supplies are kept and just start grabbing stuff. My ideas are more of a collage. I may want to add to it, so sketching out my ideas doesn’t work for me. If I already know what I’m going to use in the piece, then I can just whip it up in a couple of hours. It actually takes longer to find the supplies or to go shopping for materials. The headdresses take more time than the fascinators though. Those can take a few hours.
Where do you get your supplies?
Everywhere! Everywhere and anywhere. Like, my cat killed a mouse the other week and I used the bones. Sometimes I use branches in my yard or just things I see and pick up.
Mouse bones?!
Yep. Anything and everything is inspiring and can be used.
What’s the craziest or most unexpected thing that has happened for Jezebel?
My favorite shop in New Orleans, No Rules Fashion, came to me and said, “We want to put your pieces in our shop.” I was over the moon because I spent an absurd amount of money at this cool, funky shop and now they are selling my pieces! And some of them sold immediately. I’ve also had some pieces worn by the host on Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.” And I’ve sold some pieces to a French ballet for a performance.
What is in store for Jezebel’s Fascination?
Right now I am working on Tarot cards. My headdresses fit the Tarot card arcana images, so I thought, why not make Tarot cards? I’m also working on a few picture books using my archetype headdresses.
Tell me about the picture books.
I’m working on three photo books actually. One of the books will be tiki themed, of course! When tiki was really big in the 60s, tiki exotica music was a new and popular genre. The album covers for these musicians portrayed super sexy girls in a tropical or exotic setting, so my picture book will be my interpretation of these covers featuring my headdresses. I also have an interest in the occult, or rather Christian misconceptions of the occult, so one of my photo books will portray that using my magic and occult headdresses. I have also started styling rococo wigs, so I will turn these creations into a photo book. It’s called “Marie Antoinette Reads the Marquis de Sade,” so you can probably guess this one will be a bit on the edgy side.
It sounds like you have a lot going on!
Oh, yes. I just love to create!
Follow on Instagram @jezebelsfascination to get the latest and purchase any of Jezebel’s creations.