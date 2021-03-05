Get the back story on this Main Street children’s clothing boutique

For The Little Ones
We have the details behind Main Street’s baby and children’s clothing store
115 East Main Street
About the owner, Sharon Segura: Sharon Segura is from the Loreauville area. She has always had a love for children's clothes and toys as well as watching children play and grow. Her true passion began when she found her love of sewing children's clothes. When she first began to sew, she was sewing handmade clothing for Baby shops and hospitals. Over the years she enjoyed dressing her four children and now can pass that love on to her 12 grandchildren.
How long has For The Little Ones been on Main Street? Why Main Street? We relocated to Main Street 12 years ago. We love the New Iberia history and downtown atmosphere.
Behind the name: My sister, Bonnie, and I were talking and came up with the cute name.
What is the best part about your employees? What makes them so great?
We are one big family, just good friends.
Why is For The Little Ones so unique to New Iberia? For the Little Ones has been in business for over 37 years.
What would a customer expect when coming inside? What products do you have?
A customer will feel at home and enjoy their shopping experience with friendly smiles and conversations. They can expect to find clothing from babies to youth, play and educational toys, shoes, bows and lots of baby gifts. We can even personalize any item you need.
What do you love most about your customers? Building relationships that last a lifetime.
Are there any deals or events in March readers should be on the lookout for? Mardi Gras and Easter are both coming up. We always set the store and window festive for the occasion. Please come by and check out our store and say hello.
What are your store hours? We are open Monday - Friday from 9:30 a.m -5 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. -3:00 p.m.