Frugal Hacks from Our Readers

We tend to have high aspirations at the start of a new year, so vowing to save more money is usually at the top of the resolution list. If you’re serious about stashing away more moolah this year, read on for a few interesting ways to pinch a penny from our readers.
• If you are an equations lover, Courtney B. has a clever calculation. Divide the current year by 52 (for the number of weeks in the year). Take that amount and automatically transfer it weekly into your savings. Year 2022/52 weeks = $38.88 per week. On the last day of the year, you will have accumulated $2,022. You can use this to roll over into the next year, spend on Christmas presents, or take a vacation!
• Jim W. says to compare the price of stew meat and the price per pound of chuck roast. If you cut your own stew meat you will save money in the long run.
• Malwen T. has an economical workaround in the way of meats. She says to buy cheaper cuts of beef and grind your own, instead of buying expensive ground meat. And as a way to save on soaring gas prices, she says, if your vehicle runs on premium-unleaded, purchase a bottle of Octane Booster and add it to a tank of regular-unleaded.
• Marti H. shares ways to save while staying organized. She uses standard- sized wooden clothes pins as “chip clips” for the snacks in her pantry. Label the pins and reuse them for your next box of crackers. You can also use the wooden clips to roll up electronic cords to keep them organized when disconnecting and reconnecting.
• We love our pets, but they cost a pretty penny! Amanda D. says instead of buying doggy pee pads, she buys XXL human ones and cuts them half, saving her at least $5.
• Keisha B. swears by ibotta. It’s an app that sends money back to your bank account from items you have already purchased. Spend and save? Score!
• Amanda J. endorses ibotta, as well as a multitude of other coupon sites and money savings apps like GetUpside, Fetch, Shopkicks, and Swagbucks. There are Facebook coupon groups and tons of money saving hashtags on TikTok and Instagram. Walgreens, CVS, and the Dollar Store all have digital and paper coupons, as well.
• Wendi G. says to download the Flipp app, which compares shopping prices. She also advises to keep chicken bones or vegetable peelings and scraps to make a stock or soup that you can freeze.
• Rachel C. invested in a bidet, which saves on toilet paper. She also line dries her clothes to save on the electric bill. Dry beans, she says, last longer than canned and are much cheaper.
• Loree S. reminds us that it is important to keep track of what you spend more than what you save.
More Tips From a Budgeting Pro
When we heard about Emily Suire, 30, who is a thrift shopper and self-proclaimed pro-budgeter, we couldn’t wait to get her take on spending money wisely. “I always give friends advice on how to shop and travel on a budget, so I created a blog to share my tips. ”The engineering technician grew up learning how to budget and live a comfortably frugal lifestyle from her mother. Suire believes that you can find excellent quality items that won’t break the bank if you put effort into your shopping and pay attention to sales. Though she no longer runs her blog, she curated her best advice for us.
Is this the year you become scally frugal? Read on to find out how.
Wearing the latest trends
When Suire wants to sport a new outfit, she checks the thrift stores first, often finding quality (and sometimes even designer) clothing that someone grew tired of wearing. And bonus, she adds, thrifting is great for the environment! She also scrolls budget-friendly websites, such as shein.com, which carry on-trend clothing at super affordable prices, discounts and free shipping. Why break the bank on revolving door fads?
Making groceries
Suire advises to budget weekly for groceries and to keep track of your food spending and eating habits. Many grocers like Albertson’s and Whole Foods have rewards programs, so be sure to redeem those before you check out. Big box stores tend to have better prices, but to support local, Suire says to budget them into your weekly grocery trip and stay on top of daily deals the local grocers offer. “Like on Wednesdays,” she says, “Champagne’s offers $5 sushi and it’s a deliciously cheap meal!”
Monthly expenses
Suire sets a budget each month. She records her income subtracting from it her monthly bills and the amount she wants to save each month. She then divides that figure by four (or five, depending on the month) to set her budget per week. Included in her weekly budget is groceries, gas, eating out and any extras she may want to splurge on that month.
There’s no place like home
Suire enjoys the comforts and coziness of home, but furniture and décor can get pricey. To remedy that, she shops at thrift stores hunting for well-made furniture she can repurpose herself. “I have a desk from The Hut I bought for $40. I painted it grey, and spray painted the knobs. I bought a roll of wallpaper and covered the top of the desk. I used the same roll of wallpaper to cover two bookshelves I bought from Walmart for $50. My bedside table is from the Salvation Army which I painted on my own. So not only did I find inexpensive quality furniture, but I also got to turn them into how I wanted them to look!” Suire is a huge fan of spray paint. “You can find cool items at thrift stores and just spray them whatever color to match your décor.”
Going places
Travelling on a budget is possible if you do a little research. Follow flights on apps such as Hopper to find the cheapest prices and, especially if you stay flexible on your travel dates, you can find great rates. Suire says she books lodging through Airbnb, which can be significantly less expensive than hotels. “I budget and save for a vacation, but I also feel that experiences are valuable aspects of life, so I don’t mind budgeting a bit more to visit a beautiful destination, go to a concert, or experience something totally cool.”
Budget with intention and stick to your plan. Suire says last year she saved about $10k by following her own advice. What could you do with an extra ten grand?