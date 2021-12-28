French Antiques to French Cuisine

Lafayette antiquarian Jane Fleniken was a hometown legend. In the 1960s, when women-owned establishments were a rarity, she launched a thriving French antique business. In 2001 she secured her footprint in Acadiana by purchasing property on E. University Avenue, where she demolished the existing structure and transformed it into her elegant home and antique shop.
Throughout her life Fleniken traveled bi-annually to France, where she spent months hunting for antiques, then shipping them back to the United States. She was particularly close to her daughter’s son, William Baxter, once treating him to a trip to Paris. “She took me to some of the best restaurants in the city, which was amazing to me, and very inspirational,” Baxter recalls fondly. “We went to L’Atelier, which is a Joël Robuchon restaurant, and the restaurant at the hotel Le Meurice, which is Alain Ducasse’s restaurant.”
Fleniken inspired her grandson to attend the French Culinary Institute in New York. After graduating, Baxter cooked in Manhattan for a while before moving to Miami, where he worked for James Beard Foundation recipient Michelle Bernstein. Eventually, he wanted to be closer to family and headed to New Orleans, where he worked alongside renowned Chef Susan Spicer at Bayona.
Following Grandma’s Advice
With his grandmother’s encouragement, Baxter then fulfilled his dream of living in California. “My Grandma Jane said, ‘You should just go, because you’ve been talking about it for years, and you need to go before that window of opportunity closes on you,’” he recalls.
He moved to San Francisco without a job, but his impressive resumé earned him spots at an upscale Catalan restaurant Contigo, then Michelin-starred restaurants Michael Mina and Coi. Afterwards he learned the art of butchery at the Fatted Calf.
At the end of 2017, he returned to Lafayette, where Grandma Jane confided in him about her own dream – converting her beloved home into a restaurant. In 2018, Fleniken died at age 93, and Baxter set out to honor her legacy.
Fleniken’s Becomes Jane’s
For the next two years, Baxter worked hard to convert his grandmother’s house into a functional and efficient restaurant, while still preserving its elegance. “Most of this is my grandmother’s décor,” Baxter explained. “I tried to leave it as close to the way she left it.”
On October 1, 2020, Jane’s French Cuisine officially opened and has been delighting patrons ever since. Upon entering the restaurant, diners are struck by Fleniken’s stunning chandeliers, antique portraits, original fireplace and intricate moldings. The intimate dining rooms are showcased by an open kitchen, where patrons can watch Chef Baxter preparing fabulous French fare. “I thought Lafayette could use a nice, open kitchen,” he explained. “People are interested in their food. It’s entertaining for them to watch you prepare it. People are really taking to the open kitchen.”
On Jane’s rotating seasonal offerings, you’ll find upscale French dishes on the menu board. “We change it at least once a month,” Baxter said. “That’s why we keep a small menu, so I can focus on putting the most care and quality into each dish.”
This Writer’s Experience
Recently, our party dined at a six-top, where we had an excellent view of Baxter and main kitchen assistant Charles Coates. After seating us at the lovely white-clothed table, our attentive server presented baskets of Baxter’s baguettes, which he bakes fresh daily. Served piping hot with imported French butter, the crusty bread was divine.
We started with Celeriac, Leek, Cauliflower Soup with Truffles and Escargot served with herb butter and toast. Both were proclaimed excellent by all, and disappeared quickly. For mains, we ordered Berkshire Pork Belly (crispy braised pork belly with tamarind pork jus), Roast Dorade (Mediterranean Seabream roasted whole on a bed of vegetables served in a white wine butter sauce), and Crispy Poussin (young Palmetto Farms chicken and black pearl mushroom ragout). Portions are beautifully plated, generous and richly-flavored.
Be sure to save room for the scratch-made desserts at Jane’s, including A Rain of Chouquettes and Chocolate Mousse. The cream puffs were amazingly light and absolutely divine, and the mousse, served in a coffee cup, was rich and delicious.
Although the menu would be considered high-end by any discerning diner’s standards, Baxter’s ultimate goal is to elevate it even more. “I would ultimately like to reach a point where I can do even higher level cuisine, something more composed, like the Michelin-starred restaurants I’ve worked in,” he shares.
With the cool weather settling in, now is the perfect time to sit on Jane’s gorgeous patio with its relaxing fountain. For a romantic evening, be sure to reserve the private gazebo and dine under the stars.
Jane’s is on E. University Avenue in Lafayette and is open Tuesday through Saturday nights from 6pm to 10pm.
MUST-HAVE DISHES
CHAMPAGNE ET CAVIAR
For an exquisite experience, start with the Caspian Sea Osetra Caviar. Served with traditional accoutrements including shaved egg, crème fraiche, chive and minced onion, this ice-cold caviar comes in two sizes and is perfect for sharing. Jamie Parkerson and Julie Bentley (pictured) are Jane’s regulars and go just for champagne (French, of course) and caviar – what a fun way to spend the evening!
POUSSIN PARFAIT
Not just any roasted chicken, it’s the Crispy Poussin: young Palmetto Farms chicken and black pearl mushroom ragout is perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Served with baby new potatoes, wilted spinach and peppered yogurt, this plate will satisfy the pickiest palates.
GÔUT DU CIEL
Le pièce de résistance, A Rain of Chouquettes is little bits of choux (pastry) topped with sweet mascarpone whipped cream and candied almonds. These French cream puffs are light but rich and big enough to share – but you won’t want to!