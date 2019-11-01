Foodie's Dream Come True

In south Louisiana, food is more than fuel, more than a hobby, and honestly, more than an obsession. Here, roux is darker than your secrets and recipes are loved like a first born. It’s serious, but I don’t need to tell you that. Caloric laden conversation creeps it way into just about every occasion. I’ve even overheard at a funeral, speaking of the departed and the troughs of food being brought to the family, “She would have been pleased with the spread.” Food, specifically the food in Acadiana, is the ultimate form of celebration and the best means of condolence.
In truth, we could probably produce 12 “food” issues a year and no one would complain. But the November issue is the creme de la creme of all things food - an absolute foodie dream. We did something special this year for our dining guide. When our team started talking about this section we kept going back to how special (and beautiful and delicious) each of these dishes are. So, we decide they should all have one full page dedicated to their gastronomic greatness. There are 21 pages, yes...21, of the best dishes from local restaurants! I would suggest you not look at this section before lunch, but go ahead and indulge in the best form of torture there is! The food and drink stories kick off on Page 16.