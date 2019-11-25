Find out why this restaurant has a line a mile long on Sundays

Veronica’s Café, Carencro
Chef Veronica Alexander has been cooking for large crowds for decades, having run a successful catering business before opening her café in 2010. No surprise then that she does everything big in the restaurant, too.
What to Expect: Eight to 10 entrees served cafeteria style, Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Customer Favorites: All the gumbos, chicken stew and the famous Sunday barbecues, basted with their special homemade sauce. The drive-through line for the barbecue often stretches a couple miles (yes, miles!) from the restaurant, with off-duty police controlling the traffic. The line doesn’t leave until the chalkboard is wiped clean, meaning they’re sold out of lunches. If you’re pressed for time, it’s best to call in the order and go early. Another hot item at Veronica’s is oxtail smothered in brown gravy; the dish often runs out by 11:30 a.m. Save room for the coveted white chocolate bread pudding or the turtle brownies.
Who Loves It: The restaurant is a favorite of judges, lawyers, senators and – because of its location right off the interstate – state troopers. Football player Jake Delhomme and baseball pitcher Ron Guidry have also been spotted at Veronica’s.