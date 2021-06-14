Find out all the exciting news around Acadiana in one place.

APPLAUSE
The Iberia Performing Arts League is making its theatrical return. Its run of “The Music Man” was shut down after opening weekend, due to the pandemic last year. Although it has been a long time since, it appears the wait is over! The musical, re-dubbed “The Music Man in Concert,” will return for a single weekend with dates are tentatively set for August 19-22, 2021.
In April Moncus Park held a groundbreaking of the Veterans Memorial at Moncus Park. The Veterans Memorial will be a lasting symbol of the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and honor of all who have served. This memorial space will feature a flag court, flanked by large tablets that commemorate American military participation in key conflicts throughout history. The Memorial also includes inscriptions in brick pavers and seat walls that have been sponsored by local Veterans and their loved ones in honor of their service.
In May Downtown Lafayette and United Way of Acadiana announced that they partnered for SOLA Giving Day to bring a playground to Parc Sans Souci. This joint project will focus on funding a new, all-inclusive playground that unites everyone of all ages and abilities in play. As downtown continues to welcome new residents, especially families, this playground will provide a welcoming space for the community to enjoy year-round. Thanks to the generosity of their donors, they’ve received commitments of more than $18,000 on SOLA Giving Day, with an overall fundraising goal of $200,000.
Acadiana Hearing Center recently celebrated 30 years in business at a Ribbon Cutting Event with the Iberia Chamber of Commerce on April 27. Owners Dave and Lynn Cavalier also announced their daughter Anna Cavalier will be joining the family business, as well. The ceremony took place at its location at 425 E St. Peter Street in New Iberia.
JUST IN
The Iberia Parish Library is now o ering a new eResource called AtoZ World Culture. With AtoZ World Culture, information about world history, cultures, languages, foods, religions and much more is just a click away. With 174 Country Culture Guides covering more than 60 topics each, AtoZ World Culture o ers a breadth and depth of content that is unmatched by any other single resource. AtoZ World Culture and other free eResources can be found on the library’s website, IberiaLibrary.org.
In April the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and PRIME TIME Head Start held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new Head Start and Early Head Start site at the former Dodson Elementary School, 420 Dodson St. in New Iberia. For more information about PRIME TIME Head Start, contact Stalanda Butcher, Vice President of Head Start Services, at 318-737-2052 or butcher@ primetimefamily.org.
The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic- related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding, as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023. Applications opened on Monday, May 3. For more information, visit SBA.gov/ restaurants.
In May Gov. John Bel Edwards joined Ochsner Health President and
CEO Warner Thomas, SafeSource Direct CEO Justin Hollingsworth and other officials to announce the development of two manufacturing facilities for personal protective equipment, or PPE. The Acadiana Region projects will create a combined 1,221 new direct jobs, and Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in a combined 992 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 2,200 new jobs. SafeSource is investing $150 million to develop the facilities, with $73 million to retrofit an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lafayette Parish that will also house its headquarters, and $77 million for the development of a new 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in St. Martin Parish.
In May the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Next Level Fitness & Nutrition, celebrating one year in business, as well as new renovations at its location at 2705 W. Lewis St. in New Iberia.
In May the Bayou Teche Museum announced
it was continuing its membership as a Blue Star Museum, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program began on Armed Forces Day, May 15, and ends on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. Free admission is available for those in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as member of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. The complete list of participating museums is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
On April 28 Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that some mitigation measures would be eased and the statewide mask mandate was lifted following months of sustained improvement in COVID hospitalizations and an increase in the supply and availability of vaccines. Mask policies in Louisiana are now set by local leaders and business owners. Under the governor’s new public health order, masks will still be required on public transit and in state government buildings, K-12 schools, early childhood education centers, colleges and universities, and healthcare facilities.
The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is now accepting submissions for the 31st Annual World Championship Gumbo CookOff Poster Contest. To be a part of this artistic tradition and showcase your work, submit your design today. The artist behind the winning design will receive $500 and be featured in local media. Submissions are due at the Chamber Office, located at 111 West Main St. in New Iberia, by Wednesday, June 30, at 4 p.m. Criteria and more information is available at IberiaChamber.org/ GumboCooko /Poster
Dents Plus Automotive Repair recently opened for business in New Iberia. Craig Duhon, formerly of Duhon’s Paint and Body Shop, is now doing paintless dent removal (PDR). For more information search Dents Plus on Facebook or send them an email with pictures of your dent to dentsplusauto@gmail.com.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
Action Specialties has retained the services of Terry Dressel in a business advisory capacity. In this role Dressel will be focused on working with the Action Team to conduct a strategic review and to help in developing and executing a business plan aimed at sustainable growth and success. Action Specialities is the region’s leader in corporate branding, industrial uniforms and advertising speciality items. Action Specialties provides a full range of printing services, e-storefront technology services, corporate apparel, industrial workwear and industrial safety and protection equipment.
This summer Cross Thibodeaux from Youngsville, will join outstanding elementary school students from across the country to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience at the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place in Houston. NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. Cross was nominated to attend the forum by his fourth grade teacher at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Ms. Ashley McDade. The honor of being nominated and invited to the forum is compounded by the fact that Cross was diagnosed with dyslexia in the third grade but has not allowed that diagnosis to discourage him from his educational goals.
One of Acadiana Lifestyle’s 2021 Bright From the Start finalists Zhoriél Tapo recently hosted the United Way of Acadiana and Lafayette Education Foundation 2021 Teacher Awards, which was filmed at the KATC television studios.
Another Acadiana Lifestyle 2021 Bright From the Start finalist Zykeiveyun Narcisse was selected by the Boys and Girls Clubs as the Louisiana State Youth of the Year, having been first named Acadiana Youth of the Year.