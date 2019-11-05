Fan favorites from Fremin's

Fremin’s Food & Furniture, New Iberia
Where else can you buy a plate lunch, do some grocery shopping, and browse for furniture under the same roof? The Fremin family is good at a lot of things - including cooking.
The Story: Co-owner Ross Fremin began cooking his mother’s recipes when the deli opened, on the grocery store side, in 1999.
What to Expect: Food is served cafeteria style from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Sunday, with a set menu each day. Except for fried chicken, which is served all day long. On Saturday and Sunday, Fremin’s serves up their famous “Cajun Ribbles,” barbequed ribs cooked in Ross Fremin’s special sauce.For small appetites, there are two plate size options.
Customer favorites: Beef vegetable soup (served year-round); meatball spaghetti, any of their Friday seafood dishes, pecan cobbler and bread pudding.
What sets them Apart: The meat market on site provides fresh cuts of just about anything the cooks decide to put on the plate lunch line - occasionally taking creative liberties offering smothered rabbit and deer, alligator and duck sausages. While there is seating in the deli for about 25, a big part of the business is call-in orders from local businesses. The food is a favorite of farmers as well who know fresh, down-home cooking when they taste it.