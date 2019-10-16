4 fall drinks you’ll love

Zuhause
All the taste of a s’more without the actual campfire! This delicious s’mores latte concoction takes a mocha base and accents itself with a lovely toasted marshmallow to truly bring back that campfire feeling. Topped with whipped cream, gram cracker crust and chocolate ganache, the sprinkling of gram cracker begins to melt in your mouth from the moment to take a sip of this delectable treat. Pair it with an item from the Zuhause bakery for an extra taste of Fall.
Johnston Street Java
For when South Louisiana decides to extend summer a bit longer, pop into Johnston Street Java for a taste of that cooler weather, even if mother nature decides not to comply. With over 24 regular coffee flavors and 14 sugar-free flavors, you can create the fall ice-coffee masterpiece of your dreams. Pumpkin spice? They’ve got that. Praline? Check. White chocolate? Double-check. No need to sweat into your hot coffee, it’s all iced! Pair with their cranberry muffin for a breakfast on the go.
Rêve Coffee Roasters
Fall pastries have already begun to pop up at Rêve with their apple zucchini mini breads and caramel apple muffins. Last year the downtown Lafayette favorite served treats such as the SnoCap, which consisted of a steamed nitro coffee with cinnamon, vanilla syrup and was topped with frothy steamed milk. Pop in and chat up their baristas while shopping in downtown Lafayette, or order your SnoCap while bringing home a slice of their famous cholate chip pumpkin bread.
Quarter Tavern
Looking for something with a different sort of Fall kick? Head over to Quarter Tavern located on Main Street in New Iberia. With Saints football season upon us their famous Bloody Mary’s are great for any early morning fall game. Be sure to order one from the bartender before the game gets started as they’re $5 before noon. Paired with $1 shots each time the Saints score, Quarter Tavern makes for a great location for any fall game day.