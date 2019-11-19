Facts from Dave Robichaux’s favorite lunch place

Victor’s, New Iberia
In New Iberia, Victor’s has been a staple for businessmen and women, and third generation families, since 1969. In fact, the restaurant is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.
What to Expect: Served cafeteria style, the plate lunch choices include five meats, six vegetables, a salad and dessert, every day except Saturday, from 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Sunday is a big family day at the restaurant.
Customer Favorites: Homemade stuffed bell peppers with all meat stuffing, chicken and sausage gumbo, homemade beef vegetable soup, smothered pork chops and the beef stew. For patrons wanting a lighter option, Tuesdays offer grilled catfish or chicken.
What sets them Apart: Owner Victor Huckaby, who took over his father’s business in 1984, still gets in the kitchen to cook the etouffees, soups and stuffed crabs himself. Many of the recipes date back to the 1960s. The restaurant has garnered The Daily Iberian’s “Best of the Teche” award for Homestyle Cooking some 20 times, at a rough count. Victor’s was also touted in “Taste of the South” magazine for its coconut pie.
Fun Facts: Celebrities Tommy Lee Jones, Ted Danson and Tony Goldwin have popped in for a meal or two. Tourists come for a glimpse of the James Lee Burke memorabilia and for a photo in the prop of a bait shop named after Burke’s character Dave Robichaux.