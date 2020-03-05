4 Drinks Perfect for St. Patrick’s Day

Why is March the best month? Because of St. Patrick’s Day, of course! What is a better way to celebrate the holiday than with a St. Patrick’s Day brew crafted locally in Acadiana? We gathered the best locally brewed craft beers for you to celebrate with! So, sit back and enjoy the Springtime holiday with one of these delectable brews!
Parish Pilsner from Parish Brewery
Want to try something pale and crisp? Parish Brewery in Broussard has the drink for you! This March, try the the Parish Pilsner, a crisp, lighter-bodied lager that is crushable and retains the aromas of yeast and noble hops. The beverage has a peppery finish after a clean, sweet flavor and has a 4.3% alcohol by volume ratio. Grab a bottle of this delicious pilsner or head on down to their tap room or brewery tours!
Magic Marshmallow Cereal and Milk Stout at Tin Roof Brewery
Are you feeling lucky? The Tin Roof Brewing Company based out of Baton Rouge has the stout for you! Inspired by Lucky Charms Cereal, the Magic Marshmallow Cereal and Milk Stout is a sugar-kissed beverage that is robust and highlighted by chocolate malt, roasted barley and oat flavors. This beverage is dark, heavy and heavenly at a 6% alcohol by volume ratio. Call to schedule a tour of the brewery, or go to enjoy a delicious beverage in a hip and comfortable outdoor setting.
Velvet Techeticles by Bayou Teche
One question for all you Acadiens: Who can resist Bayou Teche brews? Thankfully they are featuring two different brews for their 11th anniversary this St. Patrick’s Day! First off is their widely-acclaimed, limited-edition Velvet Techetacles brew. This 23% alcohol by volume IPA is brewed using Champagne grapes, so you can expect sweet citrus notes and a sweeter time when you try it at their anniversary event!
Brass Techeticles by Bayou Teche
The second brew that will be featured for St. Patrick’s Day by Bayou Teche Brewery is the Brass Techeticles. Coming in with an 18% alcohol by volume ratio, this beer will have everyone in a good spirits for the holiday and anniversary event! This beverage is a triple-hopped IPA that is noted to be an “imperial version of the Techeticles IPA”. This brew has citrus notes and packs a punch! Head over to Bayou Teche Brewery in Arnaudville for their anniversary blowout event, or schedule a tour by calling or scheduling online.