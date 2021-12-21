Drawn to the Flame

Perhaps you’ve heard the Cajun folklore about feu follet: a glowing light, no bigger than a candle’s flame, seen in the swamps at night by unsuspecting passersby. It is said that people are lured into staring at the light, sometimes leading to bad occurrences, or treasures, or deceased loved ones – depending on who you talk to, of course.
For Chad Boutte and Stephen Mora, co-owners of an upscale soy candle company in Franklin – Fifolet Candle Makers (a name based on the legend)– it was their instinct, and the light of a candle, that has led to great things.
Lighting a Fire
The two purchased an 1840 antebellum home in Franklin’s historic district as a second home and a retreat from their hectic lives and well-established tour business in New Orleans. Boutte, a native of Charenton who was already familiar with the area, recalls, “We got on the front porch and never went back to New Orleans.”
Shortly after purchasing their home, the pandemic hit and the tourist business (including their own) came to a screeching halt. Having been a tour guide for eight years, Boutte knew he couldn’t just sit around in isolation for a year. As he contemplated hobbies, fond memories came to mind of helping a friend in New Orleans make candles, as well as his brother, who had a candle shop. “I remembered how much I loved everything about it: blending and pouring candles...being surrounded by my favorite smells, and providing a gift of love - and my time - to others,” he says. It became a hobby that grew into a business.
Craving interaction with people, Boutte became fortunate to lease a centuries-old tavern-turned gift shop at the historical site of the Shadowlawn Mansion, owned by the St. Mary Landmarks Society. Constructed between 1807 and 1810, the tavern, now home of Fifolet Candle Makers, is the oldest building in Franklin and one of the oldest in St. Mary Parish. Boutte renovated the space to have his candle-making studio (resembling an updated plantation kitchen with checkerboard flooring) open to the retail shop, which houses the structure’s original fireplace. “The store’s atmosphere is super important to the whole operation,” says Boutte, who receives regular compliments on the shop’s ambience. “I’ve tried hard to create an experience. You’re in this historic place and you can see the production and touch and smell the candles.”
Memories in Jar
An important part of the experience Boutte creates for his customers is the spectacular scents that fill every space in the shop. The hand-poured candles are made from 100% soy and the highest-grade oils that undergo a fine process to assure they are safe and healthy for people with allergies and other sensitivities. Cotton wicks are set in 7.5-ounce glass containers with the signature “F” wax seal, hand stamped by Boutte to render a personal touch and an old-world look. Boutte also produces bespoken candles from containers provided by customers, like the childhood cup brought in by a man who said it was his first “grown-up glass.”
The scents are thoughtfully curated with a burn life of approximately 50 hours. To stand out in what some might call a saturated market, Boutte focuses on product consistency and authentic fragrances, many that bring back feelings of past experiences and places. “My fragrances are spot on,” he says, as the intoxicating aroma of lemon pomegranate cider wafts through the air.
Many of his candles are inspired by his own childhood memories, like the smell of wood and incense in church recreated in “Parish Church” (his very first candle scent), infused with coriander seed, cumin, lemon, orange, patchouli, olibanum, frankincense and myrrh. “Vel’s Line Dried Clothes” pays homage to the fresh smell of his Maw Maw Velma’s crisp cottons after they were sun-dried on the clothes line.
For something cozier, the winter collection includes scents like “Tavern” (an intoxicating blend of potent alcohol notes and smoked oak), “Basin” (a birch fragrance great for year-round), “Tannin Balm” (a Fraser fir scent), or “Stove Top Simmer” (orange peel, peppercorn, apple, mandarin, vanilla and Tonka bean from South America). The entire Fifolet collection currently comprises 22 fragrances, but Boutte is always experimenting to add to the line.
A Community of Candles
Three days per week, Boutte shares his passion and transforms his work space into a classroom, hosting candle- pouring soirees that have become quite popular in the area. Groups of up to 10 participants bring wine and appetizers to the intimate setting, pass a good time, and leave with two candles each of their own creation. Boutte provides the music, jars, wax, and seven to eight oils, guiding them through the process every step of the way. The classes, which can be booked at FifoletCandles.com, are offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 8:00. “It’s a great service to Franklin,” says Boutte, who is also a part of the city’s active revitalization efforts.
For Boutte and his partner, the candle- making business is thriving, with shipments going out daily. “In a city of 7,000, the people support this business by burning my candles,” Boutte marvels. “People light candles for different reasons; watching that meditative flame of a candle will change a moment for the better.”
As he prepares to ship a candle to a customer, he reopens the box and smells it one last time. “My feu follet is a positive light,” he says. “Every single candle that I make and ship is going into a home to do its job.”
For more information on Fifolet Candle Makers or to order online, visit fifoletcandles.com or stop by the store at 906 1⁄2 Main Street in Franklin.