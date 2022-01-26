Quantcast
Where to Go and What to Eat

Dining in Acadiana on $5 - $500

A sliding scale of good eats

                                  Dining for Two in Acadiana 

$5

Meche's Donuts, New Iberia

403 E St. Peter Street

If you find yourself looking for a quick breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up, stop by Meche’s in New Iberia for your choice of a variety of donuts and coffee or cold chocolate milk.

$25

Ton's Drive-In, Broussard

101 W Main

You can’t go wrong with the signature cheeseburgers at Ton’s in Broussard. Don’t forget your side of fries, soft drinks, and homemade dessert of the day.

$50

Acadiana Bar & Grill, Youngsville

327 Iberia Street

Start with the Bird Nest (loaded fries with boudin and jalapeño peppers!), then mix and share from the taco menu – Firecracker Chicken and Thai Shrimp, anyone?

$100

Cafè Josephine, Sunset

818 Napolean Avenue

To taste a variety of oysters, share the Trio Oyster Sampler. Don’t miss the Crabmeat Stuffed Eggrolls and Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, then try the Crispy Duck or Eggplant Pirogue.

$250

Vestal Restaurant, Lafayette

555 Jefferson Street

Arrive early for pre-dinner craft cocktails. At dinner, start with caviar and ceviche, then opt for the gulf catch with asparagus. Finish with a Hazelnut Mousse dessert.

$500

Mr. Lester's Steakhouse, Charenton

Cypress Bayou Casino

Over a bottle of Bertani Amarone, enjoy the stuffed mushroom and crab cake apps, corn and crab bisque, iceberg wedge, and your favorite cut of beef with lobster tail. Don’t forget dessert!

