Créme Bakery: Sweet!

Most people commemorate their kitchen renovation by having friends or family over for a meal. Last April Courtney Dugas Frugé celebrated the weekend her kitchen reno was completed by baking cakes, cookies and cupcakes for three clients’ birthday parties. “It sure is a prettier place to work,” says the owner of Crème Bakery in Lafayette. It’s the kitchen – and the business – she could never have envisioned as a young girl baking batches of cookies with her mother in the days before Christmas, an annual tradition.
In college, while working on her bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene at LSU, Frugé maintained her interest in baking, frequently making cookies from the home she rented with a roommate. “I’d watch baking shows like Cake Wars and I took a cake decorating class at Hobby Lobby in Baton Rouge,” says the New Iberia native.
At the encouragement and urging of her roommate, she began selling her snickerdoodles and other childhood favorites to the parents of the children she babysat, and word spread among the tight network. Even so, the young student still had no idea how her talent would one day take off. “I never really allowed myself to think of what my life would be like just baking,” recalls Frugé.
Not Hectic, Just Passionate
After graduation, Frugé moved to Lafayette and began working in a dental office, but her baking venture would soon get an unexpected boost from the pandemic. In March of 2020, like so many businesses, her employer closed for six weeks – and that’s when she began baking full time. “I got on Instagram and put out a menu every week of my baked goods and would deliver what I sold,” she says. “I went from one to two orders a week last year to five and six weekly orders this year.” After the initial success selling her goods in Baton Rouge, this was the second affirmation that customers liked her products – and it’s what prompted her to officially launch Crème Bakery out of her own kitchen.
These days Frugé begins baking at 5 a.m. for about two hours, before heading to her full-time job as a dental hygienist. Depending on how hectic things get at the office, she may knock out a batch of sugar cookies knock out a batch of sugar cookies on her lunch hour. At 4:30 she leaves for a workout at the gym and then it’s back home for dinner and baking until 8:00.
Sounds like a lot, but for Frugé baking is therapeutic. The passion is clear in her voice when she explains, “I get in this trance when I’m baking; it’s relaxing. It’s always been a way to express myself creatively and a release for me.”
Sweet Inspiration
Like many creative entrepreneurs, Frugé turns to social media and Pinterest for inspiring images and fun new ideas for birthday party themes. But she’s also employed an idea or two passed on by kids. You get a sense for her attention to detail when she says, “I also keep track of the latest Pantone colors.” (Pantone is the go-to color guide for fashion, home and interiors.)
What emerges from her kitchen are cupcakes worthy of a toast before biting into, macaroons that are light and airy, and custom cakes and slices – including wedding cakes – as beautiful as they are delicious (the almond flavor is the most popular). Most recently, she introduced chocolate espresso brownies and French madeleines, but her personal favorite sounds like a work of art: “My cheesecake with a Chantilly crème that has a hint of lemon and fresh fruit inside.”
There is a wealth of cookie designs in her custom repertoire, from baby carriages, ballerina dresses and ballet shoes to limes, tacos, margarita glasses and tequila bottles. In fact, there is a cookie for every occasion: birthdays, baptisms, baby showers, weddings, bridal showers, and practically any other occasion you can imagine.
Frugé makes sure her goods live up to their visual appeal with a taste that matches. “No matter how good they look, they’ve got to taste good,” she says adamantly. “I’m constantly tasting and trying new techniques. And I took online classes from two of my favorite bakers: Miggi Song in California and, for cookie inspiration, Megan Warne in Canada.”
As fun and creative as her custom designs have become, there’s no better example of her product than her chocolate chip cookies (actually her husband’s recipe), which are so popular, she now sells the refrigerated dough. “The best way to enjoy a cookie is hot out of the oven with a sprinkle of sea salt,” she advises.
Growing the Brand
During COVID, while kids were home and moms were desperately looking for activities to keep them busy, Frugé developed and introduced her branded cookie kits. The decorating activity for girls and boys included three different-shaped cookies, three icings and sprinkles. “The first time I made them, I sold 80 kits in a week,” she marvels.
Celebrations in Acadiana have resumed with vigor this year, which was good for Crème’s business. With a sense of gratitude, Frugé says, “Everyone is having a party. There’s a wedding boom now, and every weekend is busy with bridal showers and birthday parties.” With the fall wedding season exploding, she expects to remain busy through the end of the year.
Frugé, who also offers a variety of bite-size samplings for office and family parties, delivers much of it herself – still, customers are welcome to pick up their orders from her Lafayette home. In either case, she says her favorite part of the business is seeing the expression on a customer’s face when they receive her sweets. “Baked goods bring people joy,” she exclaims.
And couldn’t we all use a box of sweet joy right now?
You can find Frugé’s custom-designed sweets on Instagram at CremeBakeryLa.