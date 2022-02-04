Community News and Announcements

APPLAUSE
» Acadian Air Med, a division of Acadian Ambulance Service, marked 40 years in operation in December 2021. From its early days, Acadian Ambulance’s ground operations worked in tandem with air ambulances. In 1976, Acadian partnered with the U.S. Military Assistance to Safety and Traffic (MAST) helicopter ambulance program. The success of MAST led to the launch of Acadian Air Med, in 1981. The program’s first base was established in Lafayette. Today, Air Med operates bases across Louisiana and services much of the state and the Gulf of Mexico.
» Acadian Companies held their annual company meeting virtually on Nov. 18 to recognize exemplary employees and those celebrating milestone years of service with the company. This year, 18 employee-owners were recognized for their 30 years of service, five employee-owners for 35 years, and eight employee-owners for 40 years. Acadian Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag was honored for a milestone of 50 years of service. Since 1971, Acadian has been dedicated to providing the highest level of emergency medical care and transportation possible. The company has expanded to include a diverse suite of services designed to offer the very best support and education in health, safety, and transportation.
» In December, Home Bank announced grants to five Southwest Louisiana nonprofits and 13 Acadiana nonprofits through its employee giving program, Home Bank Helps, in 2021. The program allows nonprofits and schools to apply for grant funds for unique projects and service programs. In 2021, the Southwest Acadiana grantees included ASSIST Agency, A Block Off Broadway Theater and the Melissa Doise Breast Cancer Foundation. The Acadiana grantees included the Acadiana Veteran Alliance, The Middlebrook Foundation, Chorale des Amis, Arc of Acadiana, The Extra Mile, The Family Tree, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The 2022 Home Bank Helps grant application period will open in spring of 2022.
» In January, Festival International de Louisiane announced local artist Dirk Guidry as the Official 2022 Visual Artist. Each year, the organization commissions an artist to create a piece to encompass the city-wide cultural celebration. Guidry was raised in the small bayou town of Galliano. He relocated to Lafayette in 2005 to attend the Fine Arts Program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he would earn a bachelor’s degree. Aside from his well-known large scale abstract works, he utilizes his talents by also painting portraits, landscapes, live events, and murals. Read more about Guidry in this issue of Acadiana Lifestyle.
JUST IN
» The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center once again opened its doors to the public on Dec. 28, 2021. Exhibits cover prehistory, agriculture, home and family, business, music and food. One room is dedicated to the Civil War, and two rooms house the Geraldine Smith Welch Doll Collection of more than 400 dolls. The museum also holds the Louisiana Video Collection Library and the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival Archives. The museum is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Fridays from 8 - 11 a.m. For more information, contact Patrice Melnick at museum@cityofopelousas.com or 337-948- 2589.
» On Jan. 6, EON of Lafayette celebrated its grand opening with food, drinks and prizes. EON of Lafayette is owned by Tara Lipari, a lifelong resident of New Iberia, and a graduate of LSUE with a degree in nursing. EON is the premier, touchless, robotic laser body contouring device that specializes in permanent fat reduction treatments. It is located at 2020 Rue Promenade, Suite 2020 in Lafayette. Patients can visit the Facebook page to book a consultation to learn about the best treatment option.
» In December, the Downtown Development Authority proposed Downtown Lafayette as the site for a replacement for the Heymann Performing Arts Center. A new, state-of-the-art performing arts center to replace the existing Heymann Center has been a topic of conversation for nearly a decade in the community. The DDA wants to ensure downtown is considered as a location. Discussion remains in the early stages, and no site has been finalized, but the DDA proposes that one or more downtown sites be studied by CSL, the consulting group contracted by LEDA to determine the ideal location, proposed design, and uses for a facility that will provide the most economic benefit for Lafayette.
» In December, the Downtown Development Authority announced that Comeaux Engineering has completed a survey of Main Street in Downtown Lafayette from Johnston to Saint John streets—the first step in the project to improve access for the disabled on Main Street, a critical corridor for accessibility and development opportunity in the downtown district. The DDA will work alongside LCG to establish the scope of Phase 1 improvements and plans to engage stakeholders during the design process.
» In December, Waggonner & Ball Architects, a New Orleans-based architecture and environment firm, was contracted by the Downtown Development Authority to convene a stakeholder coalition for downtown flood mitigation projects. LCG has allocated $12.5M in ARPA funds for drainage projects downtown. Waggonner & Ball’s process is intended to build stakeholder understanding and consensus, and the outcome of their work over the next few months is a summary report to guide the coordination of ongoing efforts by the DDA and LCG and to inspire new projects and integrated planning processes.
» In December, the Acadiana Center for the Arts announced that it is under contract on the former Lafayette Hardware Store at 121 W. Vermilion St., in Downtown Lafayette and plans to convert it into the Louisiana Museum and dance hall. The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority (LPTFA) board agreed to nance the purchase of the property for the AcA at a price of $595,000. It’ll take an estimated $3.5 million to buy and transform the building into a museum and cover first-year costs. The AcA has applied for $1.8 million in state capital outlay funding and continues to pursue other funding sources for the project.
» In January, Festival International de Louisiane announced that registration is now open for the Courir du Festival 5K, presented by Stuller. To sign up, visit RunSignUp.com/Festival5k2022.
» One Acadiana held Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies for Hub City Diner located at 1412 S. College Road, in Lafayette on Jan. 5, and one for Moncus Park located at 2913 Johnston St., in Lafayette on Jan. 8.
» In January, Ochsner Eat Fit announced its signature King Cakes just in time for Carnival. Ochsner Eat Fit King Cakes are available online at EatFitKingCake.com and at a host of retailers across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Eat Fit King Cakes are like a little bundt cake-meets-king cake, certified gluten- and grain-free as well as low-carb, dairy free and keto-friendly. The cakes are made with almond and coconut our and sweetened with New Orleans’ own Swerve, a natural, plant-based sweetener, producing a moist crumb that tastes almost like a mixture between a pound cake and an old-school New Orleans brioche confection.
» On Jan. 7, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Church Alley Café & Bistro located at 116 Church Alley, in New Iberia. This family-owned business was born out of a love for community. Co-owner Mark Delahoussaye was born and raised in New Iberia, and saw the opportunity to start a locally-owned coffee shop in his hometown. It’s located in the landmark Church Alley between St. Peter’s Church and the Pocket Park on New Iberia’s historic Main Street. The menu will feature delicious roasts, espresso, and a variety of food options.
» In January, the Shadows-on-the-Teche received 70 applicants from 25 states for the 8th Annual Shadows- on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition, which will be held March 12 - 18, and announced that 28 artists have been selected from the talented pool of applicants for this year’s competition. All 28 artists will be traveling to the Shadows Visitor Center at 320 E. Main Street in New Iberia on March 12 to have their blank canvases marked with the official Shadows Plein Air dated stamp before heading out into town and the surrounding six parishes to paint. The artists’ works will be judged by Vermont based plein air artist and instructor Mark Boedges.
» In January, the Iberia Performing Arts League announced the first performances of its Spring 2022 season. IPAL’s spring musical, The Producers, will be presented March 18-April 3, at the Essanee Theater with Kaleigh Lay directing. And back by popular demand is IPAL’s Broadway Backwards Concert Event. This is a celebration of musical theater where men sing songs originally written for women and vice versa. Through this event, performers get to stretch their musical muscles and try songs and roles they would never be considered for, often with touching or potentially hilarious results. The date for this event has been put off until after the closing of their spring musical.
» In January, Acadian Ambulance Service announced that it is acquiring MedicOne Medical Response’s operations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas. The acquisition takes effect on February 1. MedicOne will continue to operate in Illinois. Founded in 1999, MedicOne Medical Response has become a leading frontline healthcare transportation provider. Acadian Ambulance, founded in 1971, is a leader in emergency and non-emergency medical services in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Acadian Ambulance expanded into Tennessee in 2018 with the acquisition of Emergency Mobile Health Care in Memphis. The MedicOne acquisition will add Nashville to Acadian’s Tennessee service area and will strengthen current operations in Memphis, northern Mississippi, and Dallas.
» In January, the Bayou Teche Museum announced that it had made the decision to postpone its annual Gala scheduled for Jan. 20. The museum cited the current surge in new COVID-19 infections, and considering how well-attended the party is, to wait for a better time. The Gala will now be held on Wednesday, April 20. The museum is calling all pre-registered guests to either refund their tickets or keep them for the delayed party. The theme will remain “Party Like You Used To” because that’s what they plan to do in April. For more information, please contact the museum at BayouTecheMuseum@gmail.com or 337-606-5977.
» In January, the Acadian Museum of Erath announced that it is sponsoring a series of workshops in Vermilion Parish to pass on Cajun traditions. These are being funded by the Louisiana Folklore Society, the National Endowment of the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. In February, a workshop on Cajun Storytelling will help a younger generation to tell jokes and stories in French. On March 19, the workshop chaired by Mary Perrin will highlight the healing traditions of Acadiana. For more information contact the Acadian Museum at info@acadianmuseum.com or 337-456-7729.
» In January, the Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Economic Development Authority announced that they are partnering to offer ArtSpark, an individual artist funding program. The purpose of ArtSpark is to directly support artists in Acadiana, especially those with otherwise limited opportunities, to expand their bodies of work as a professional and offer outreach to the community. These awards offer assistance to emerging, mid-career, and mature artists for specific, short-term projects. Applications are now open. For more information, visit AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org/Community/ArtSpark.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
» In December, Home Bank welcomed Derek McDonald as Vice President/Product Process Manager. McDonald brings 20 years of experience in banking and 10 years’ experience in product management to his new role at Home Bank. Previously, he was Vice President/ Senior Product Manager at Capital One. A graduate of the University of New Orleans with a Bachelor’s in General Studies and a concentration in Business Management, McDonald also holds a FINRA Series 6 license. He is a veteran who served in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant with 4 years of active duty.
» In December, Home Bank welcomed Lisa Joshua Lee as Vice President/Retail Group Lead serving the Baton Rouge, Northshore and Mississippi regions of Home Bank. Joshua-Lee brings 32 years of retail banking expertise to her new role at Home Bank. Previously, she was an Assistant Vice President/Multi-Financial Center Leader at Hancock Whitney. A graduate of Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Joshua-Lee is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and serves as the organization’s Economic Development Chairperson. She’s also involved in New Gideon Baptist Church as Co-chair of the Nehemiah Ministry and member of the Finance Committee.
» In January, Home Bank welcomed Kevin Latiolais as its Senior Vice President/ Acadiana Market President. Latiolais brings 33 years of commercial lending experience to his new role at Home Bank where he will lead the commercial team in Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana. Formerly he was the Commercial Banking Group Manager at Hancock Whitney Bank. Latiolais is a Breaux Bridge native and a longtime resident of Youngsville. Latiolais is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He served in the Louisiana National Guard, and he is a master graduate of Rapport Leadership International.
» In January, Home Bank welcomed Bryant DeLoach as its Vice President/Senior Commercial Relationship Manager. DeLoach joins the company after serving most recently in the Commercial Division at Hancock Whitney. DeLoach brings with him a wealth of knowledge, and his commitment to his clients is outstanding. DeLoach is a native of Lafayette with 20 years of expertise in business banking and lending, most recently as Acadiana Middle Market Lender for Hancock Whitney. He’s a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, and he serves on the Finance Committee at One Acadiana.
» In January, Hospice of Acadiana, Inc. named Keith Everett as Chief Executive Officer following a nation- wide search. Everett comes to Hospice of Acadiana, Inc. from Capital Caring Health, one of the oldest and largest non-profit advanced illness and hospice care organizations in the United States. A U.S. Army veteran, Everett has received numerous honors including American Defense Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Army Accommodation Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon and several Good Conduct Medals. Everett holds a Master’s Degree in Business & Healthcare Administration from South University.
» In January, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce welcomed its 2022 Chairperson of the Board of Directors Lennie Fields of First Horizon/ Iberiabank. After years of service to Iberia Parish and to the chamber’s board of directors it is now time for Fields, former First Vice Chairperson, to step into the highest volunteer leadership role at the chamber. Fields has been a part of GICC for many years and has been a champion for business and leadership development. Her love for Iberia Parish shines through everything she does, and is made even more apparent by her recent promotion to Business Development Officer at First Horizon/Iberiabank.
» In January, JD Bank announced the addition of Andre Higginbotham to its Commercial Lending Team. Higginbotham will serve as VP Commercial Lender in the Lafayette market and will be located at the 300 Verot School Road location. A native of Lake Charles, Higginbotham began his banking career in 2003 as a Retail Banking Officer while attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Active in the community, Higginbotham is a member and past Board Member of the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette and has previously served on the Board of Directors for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Lafayette Education Foundation and the Youngsville Economic Development Committee. He and his wife Ashley have one son, Dean.