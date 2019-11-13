Can’t miss menu items at Baldwin’s favorite burger joint

Chick’s Burger, Baldwin
Chick’s may be off the beaten path for some readers - or maybe not, if you’re going to the casino in Baldwin. In any case, it’s well worth the drive.
The Story: Tricia Mestayer, and husband Randy, bought her family’s restaurant, where she’s worked since she was 14, in 2017 and have seemingly done well at keeping the best part in tack- cooking. The unassuming restaurant has drawn customers from Franklin, Centerville, Jeanerette, and further. Former Saints linebacker Harry Coleman is a regular, and Steelers offensive tackle Gerald Hawkins stops by when visiting family in Baldwin.
What to Expect: The plate lunches are given the same tender loving care as their famed burgers. Each day, Monday through Friday, a different plate lunch is served, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Customer Favorites: Smothered liver and onions, shrimp stew, smothered round steak, pork roast (cooked five hours), barbeque ribs and shrimp fettuccine with garlic cheddar biscuits.
What sets them Apart: Tricia’s husband, Randy, owns and operates T & R Farms, a vegetable farm providing much of the fresh produce used in the kitchen. Farm-to-table ingredients and the restaurant’s great cooks, including Tricia, are a winning combination. Kids can keep occupied with chalkboards at the table or in a small play area.