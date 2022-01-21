All those years Brennon Viator sat patiently in the duck blinds, scanning the sky for a shot, he couldn’t have imagined himself one day selling a line of clothing. But being a duck hunter for 10 years revealed to him something missing in the apparel world, when he was unable to find clothing that expressed South Louisiana’s style. From that place of need, Brennon and wife Heidi launched Cajun Marsh Apparel last year and have been growing the label ever since.
“I wanted to create a clothing apparel line for the men and women who duck hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoor activities that I do,” says the New Iberia native, who is such an avid outdoorsman, he has the nickname to prove it. “Since the time I started hunting at 14, I’ve been fascinated with Wood ducks and the colors on the bird. So much so, my uncle nicknamed me ‘Wood Duck’ during the hunting season. Today, my wife and I have grown to love duck hunting together and even take hunting trips.”
Setting out to launch his apparel business was no small feat for Brennon, who works full time as a service technician for AT&T, laying fiber optics for commercial and residential internet. His wife Heidi, also a native-Iberian, has a degree in business management and works as a sales associate at Blush Boutique in Broussard. As his idea began to grow and after much research – learning which textiles would work best, how to get the fabrics, marketing, and so forth – the couple began selling Cajun Marsh Apparel online and at popups in February 2021. “We’re one of the few small businesses geared towards outdoor life in Louisiana, offering a product not readily found in big box stores,” says Brennon.
Building a Brand
Operating out of their garage for now (at nights and on weekends), they use a heat press and two printers to transfer the dyes onto the fabrics. Heidi designs the ideas that Brennon most often brings to her. “Inspiration comes from the hunting and fishing activities that I do on weekends: riding four-wheelers, deer hunting, frogging and hanging out with friends. We’re inspired by our love for Cajun country and the beauty the Southern life has to offer,” says Brennon.
The apparel line includes men’s and women’s t-shirts and caps, and a small selection of kid’s t-shirts depicting South Louisiana culture, fishing, hunting, patriotism - and dogs, inspired by Brennon’s two Labradors.
The shirts, available in more than 10 colors, have a soft cotton feel, but are 100 percent polyester, so there’s no shrinking or fading. The long-sleeve fishing t-shirts are a performance blend with moisture wicking, making them cooler-feeling and quick to dry when exposed to water or sweat.
Best sellers include the buck shot deer, the guy-style and the new duck shirt displaying a mallard, wood duck and teal. And the Louisiana t-shirt with crawfish, Mardi Gras inscription, and magnolia are making great gifts, according to Brennon. Trucker-style Richardson caps are also popular, including the two latest camo-blends: real tree and mossy oak. According to Heidi the women’s cap with a ponytail opening is gaining in popularity. They often take custom orders, as well.
Giving Back
Although still new to the apparel business, the Viator’s believe in helping others in their community. In April, proceeds from t-shirt sales were donated to New Iberia families that lost loved ones in the Seacor lift accident. And this good deed resulted in an unexpected return for the couple: “We had thousands of (social media) shares from people ‘liking’ what we did, and that reached other people in the oil industry in other states who liked our shirts,” Heidi recalls. It was a response that sent shirts shipping to North Carolina, Texas and Michigan. Another Cajun Marsh fundraiser following Hurricane Ida in September provided proceeds for the cleanup and repair of Brennon and Heidi’s former church in Thibodeaux.
Looking Forward
Expect more original designs to be added to the collection this year, along with new items, including drink tumblers, hoodies and pajamas. This past Christmas, Cajun Marsh took pre-orders for four different styles of Christmas pajama sets, and they plan to offer those again starting in October 2022. “Dressing in Christmas pajamas is part of a tradition that we do with Heidi’s family that we wanted to pass along,” says Brennon.
Hoping to get into the small, local stores, Brennon says, “We hope to bring our stories to life in our designs and share the love we have for hunting – and Louisiana.” You can find Cajun Marsh Apparel items on Facebook and Instagram as well as Blush Boutique and The Market, both in Broussard.