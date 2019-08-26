Brooke Marcotte’s wedding day Q&A

Bride: Brooke Bagala Marcotte
Groom: Chandler Ryan Marcotte
How did he propose?
We were on vacation in Orange Beach and he proposed while we were taking family pictures.
Describe your bridal look:
My wedding gown was an ivory, strapless, sweetheart neckline with embroidered lace all throughout the dress. I added an ivory belt with pearls and crystals embellished on it, all found at Blush Bridal Boutique in Baton Rogue. I wore pearl earrings that my mom had worn for her high school prom and a simple diamond necklace borrowed from a friend.
How did you decide on your venue?
Our ceremony and our reception were at Rip Van Winkle Gardens. We chose this venue because the gardens are exotically beautiful and clean. The big oak trees with the green grass over looking Lake Peigneur is absolutely breathtaking, and to me, it is exactly what any South Louisiana would want as the backdrop for their wedding day.
Did you give your bridal party gifts?
The bridesmaids received a silver bracelet to wear with the dresses, with a robe and slippers to wear while getting ready. Each groomsmen received a Yeti with their initials on it and a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Were there any mishaps?
Only that the flower girls flower crown kept falling off of her head and looked more like a necklace than a crown.
What memory stands out to you the most?
Seeing Chandler for our first look and just standing and taking the ceremony in for a moment.
Advice to future brides:
Not to worry about all the small details, because the energy gets negative. Your wedding day flies by and the last thing you want is to spend it stressed out and not enjoy yourself.
Honeymoon: Cozumel, Mexico
Vendor Shout Out:
Photographer: Julia Smelly with JKSPhotography
Caterer: Café Josephine
Florist: Melissa Bijeaux of Flowers Etc.
DJ: DJ Aaron Lane
Venue: Rip Van Winkle Gardens